BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.19%)
DCL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.43%)
DGKC 172.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.36%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
HUBC 149.47 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.87%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
MLCF 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.02%)
NBP 122.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.42%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 168.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PREMA 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
TRG 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,333 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 39,738 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-24

PMLTC awards scholarships to 10 UET Lahore students

Recorder Report Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 24, 2025 06:45am

LAHORE: Pak Matiari-Lahore Transmission Company (Private) Limited (PMLTC) has awarded scholarships to 10 electrical engineering students of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore. A special ceremony was held at the university to distribute the scholarship cheques.

The event was graced by the Vice Chancellor of UET, Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir, and Chairman/CEO of PMLTC, Mr. Xiong Feng. Dr. Munir welcomed the Chinese delegation and expressed gratitude for their generous support toward student development. In his address, he remarked, "This initiative not only strengthens industry-academia linkages but also reflects the deepening friendship between Pakistan and China."

Chairman PMLTC Mr. Xiong Feng reaffirmed the company’s commitment to empowering youth through education. He announced that the scholarship program aims to benefit UET students with plans to expand further in the coming years. He also shared that scholarship recipients would be offered employment opportunities, stating, "These students are the leaders of tomorrow." He emphasized that the scholarship initiative is intended to reduce the financial burden on deserving students and promote academic excellence.

The event concluded with mutual expressions of appreciation and a commitment to continued collaboration between PMLTC and UET.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

scholarships PMLTC UET Lahore UET students

Comments

200 characters

PMLTC awards scholarships to 10 UET Lahore students

FBR tells PM: Tax-to-GDP ratio jumps 1.5pc to 10.6pc

Iesco, Fesco and Gepco set for sell-off by Dec-end

NTDC’s split into new entities: World Bank seeks amendments to project agreements

Pakistan, Afghanistan sign long-awaited PTA

PM says ready for dialogue with India

ADB keeps growth outlook unchanged

PM to open ‘PortVerse’ next month

Sugar price hike: PAC unhappy with FBR, ministry’s briefings

FBR to strictly monitor tobacco movement

Production capacity boost: Haleon plans to ramp up investment in Pakistan

Read more stories