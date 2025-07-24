PMLTC awards scholarships to 10 UET Lahore students

LAHORE: Pak Matiari-Lahore Transmission Company (Private) Limited (PMLTC) has awarded scholarships to 10 electrical engineering students of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore. A special ceremony was held at the university to distribute the scholarship cheques.

The event was graced by the Vice Chancellor of UET, Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir, and Chairman/CEO of PMLTC, Mr. Xiong Feng. Dr. Munir welcomed the Chinese delegation and expressed gratitude for their generous support toward student development. In his address, he remarked, "This initiative not only strengthens industry-academia linkages but also reflects the deepening friendship between Pakistan and China."

Chairman PMLTC Mr. Xiong Feng reaffirmed the company’s commitment to empowering youth through education. He announced that the scholarship program aims to benefit UET students with plans to expand further in the coming years. He also shared that scholarship recipients would be offered employment opportunities, stating, "These students are the leaders of tomorrow." He emphasized that the scholarship initiative is intended to reduce the financial burden on deserving students and promote academic excellence.

The event concluded with mutual expressions of appreciation and a commitment to continued collaboration between PMLTC and UET.

