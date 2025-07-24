Malaysia keen to improve mutual trade relations: HC

PESHAWAR: Mohammad Azhar Bin Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia in Pakistan stated that his country gave much importance to improve trade and economic relations with Pakistan.

Mazlan was speaking to members of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry during his visit to the chamber on Wednesday. The High Commissioner emphasized it is highly essential to have proactively engagement between business communities of the both countries.

On the occasion, a multi-media documentary was played, which highlighted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa potentials in diverse sectors, as well as the origin of the chamber, its objectives, facilitation services to the business community and other initiatives.

SCCI senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, vice president Shehryar Khan, members of the chamber’s executive committee Safiullah Khan, Adnan Nasir, Ashfaq Ahmad, Sultan Muhammad, Gul Zaman and Bakht Mir Jan Khan Durrani, former senior vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, Hasnain Sheraz, Sherfarzand, Affaf Ali Khan, Qurat Ul Ain, Naeem Qasmi, Sikandar Iqbal, Rashid Iqbal Siddiqui, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahzad Qaiser, Saddar Gul, SCCI Secretary General Muqtasid Ahsan, Fazal e Wahid, Ishtiaq Muhammad Paracha, importers and exporters were present in the meeting.

Accompanied by First Secretary of High Commission of Malaysia in Pakistan, Mohammad Zulasri Bin Rosdi, Mazlan acknowledged that countless investment opportunities exist in Pakistan, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and stressed the need for fully exploiting these investment avenues through mutual collaboration. The HC said they want to engage and facilitate the business community of the both countries to further enhance bilateral trade and economic relations.

Mazlan mentioned the huge investment opportunities available in multiple sectors in Malaysia, especially oil, gas, palm oil and asked KP businessmen to invest in these potential sectors. He said his country offers special concessions and incentives for attracting foreign investment. He said Malaysia has introduced Eco-system for determining the Halal food products.

Earlier, SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan in his opening remarks called for simplifying business visa issuance process, exchange of trade delegations, unlocking potentials and organising a single country exhibition to enhance Pak-Malaysia economic and trade relations. SCCI chief said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a lucrative destination for foreign investors and invited Malaysian businessmen to make investment in oil, gas, hydropower generation, tourism and other potentials of the province.

He said immense investment opportunities are available in oil, gas, minerals, hydropower generation, tourism, honey, pharmaceutical, and other important sectors in KP and called upon Malaysian businessmen to take full advantage by making investment through joint ventures.

Malaysian High Commissioner asserted It is a great time for Pakistan and Malaysia to unlock the potentials on both sides to boost up bilateral trade volume between the two countries, the. He assured the removal of complications and all irritants and smooth/swift issuance of visas to the business community. By concluding he raised the slogan Malaysia-Pak Dosti Zindabad (Long Live Malaysia-Pakistan Friendship).

