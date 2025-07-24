BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
LHC CJ directs IG Punjab to ‘review CCD encounters’

Recorder Report Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 24, 2025 07:01am

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Wednesday directed Punjab’s Inspector General of Police to review recent police encounters conducted by the Counter Crime Department (CCD), amid a surge in petitions alleging fake encounters.

The court passed the directive while disposing of a petition filed by Farhat Bibi, who had sought protection for her son, Ansar, presently imprisoned in Sheikhupura Jail. The petitioner feared that her son could be killed in custody under the guise of a staged police encounter, as allegedly happened with his brother, Ghazanfar.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Neelum initially sought an explanation from the IG, who submitted that Ghazanfar had previously attacked police personnel during an encounter in which several officers were martyred. He said the accused was fatally shot by his own accomplices during a subsequent police operation.

The petitioner’s counsel, however, disputed this version, claiming Ghazanfar had been in police custody on physical remand at the time of his death and was killed extra-judicially. He urged the court to ensure Ansar’s safety.

The chief justice noted that although the FIR suggested the suspect was killed during an armed rescue attempt by his associates, no bullet marks were found on the police vehicle, casting doubt on the SHO’s statement. Dissatisfied with the SHO's explanation, the court had summoned the IG.

While expressing satisfaction with the IG’s overall report on the incident, the chief justice directed him to conduct a comprehensive review of all recent CCD encounters. “There is a wave of such incidents, and around 50 petitions are being filed daily regarding alleged fake encounters,” she remarked. “You must sit down with your officers and thoroughly examine the matter.”

However, she also observed that in the case of Ghazanfar, no clear wrongdoing was evident, noting that the accused had undergone an identification parade prior to his death. She advised the petitioner’s counsel to rely on facts rather than emotions. With these observations, the court disposed of the petition and ordered that no unlawful action be taken against Ansar while he remains in custody.

