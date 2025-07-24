Ghangra concerned at dismal condition of industrial area

HYDERABAD: Chairman of the Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry, Zubair Ghangra, has expressed deep concern over the dismal condition of the industrial area following recent rainfall in Hyderabad.

He stated that although several days have passed since the rains, the situation in Hyderabad’s industrial zone remains unchanged. Key roads such as Nara Jail Road, Fateh Chowk, and various SITE sector roads, especially in A&P, and surrounding blocks are still submerged in water. The accumulation of mud and sludge has made transportation virtually impossible.

Chairman Zubair Ghangra highlighted that the ongoing water logging and road conditions have severely impacted daily industrial operations.

Workers and employees are facing difficulties commuting, the movement of goods has come to a halt, production activities are disrupted, and factory owners are bearing significant financial losses. Ultimately, this situation is contributing to a broader negative impact on the national economy.

He further added that despite repeated written complaints and reminders to SITE Limited Hyderabad and other concerned departments, no serious action has been taken to address the issue. This negligence and lack of response from government bodies have caused widespread disappointment among the business community.

Chairman Zubair Ghangra made a strong appeal to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, and the Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, to urgently intervene in this matter. He urged that emergency measures be taken for drainage, removal of mud, and restoration of roads so that industrial activities may resume without further delay.

Chairman Zubair Ghangra expressed hope that the Government of Sindh will recognize the importance of the industrial sector and take swift and effective action to restore normalcy in the area, enabling industries to resume their vital contribution to the national economy.

