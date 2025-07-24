BML 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
FESCO launches ‘Apna Meter, Apna Reading’ programme

Press Release Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 24, 2025 07:50am

FAISALBAD: On the special directives of the Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari and Chief Executive Officer FESCO Engr. Muhammad Aamer, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has launched the “Apna Meter, Apna Reading” program which is a practical embodiment of the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s vision of “Digital Pakistan”, through which transparency, efficiency and accountability are being ensured.

In this connection, FESCO spokesman said that "Apna Meter, Apna Reading" is an innovative and revolutionary initiative of the Government of Pakistan. The main objective of this program is to empower electricity consumers to submit their own meter readings. Under this initiative, consumers can submit their own electricity readings through the mobile application "Power Smart App", which will not only increase transparency but also be helpful to eliminate the overbilling, he added.

He said that the Power Smart Mobile Application can be downloaded from the Google Play Store (Android) or the App Store (iOS). After registering on the app by entering their consumer ID and other required information, users can use its feature “Apna Meter Apni Reading” to take a picture of their electricity meter on a specified date and upload it through the app. The image of the customer's meter reading submitted through this app will be given priority over the image of the reading taken in the same billing cycle by the concerned Distribution Company. While the reading sent by the consumers will be considered as final and on the basis of this reading uploaded by the consumers, his monthly electricity bill will be prepared and “Apna Meter Apni Reading” will also be written on the bill along with a picture.

The practical implementation of "Apna Meter Apni Reading" is also helping to reduce overbilling, reading errors, and delay in billing. He further added that this app is very useful for users who are in the protected category, as uploading a photo on their due date of reading will prevent them from being included in the non-protected category.

The FESCO administration has appealed to electricity consumers to keep a proper distance from the meter and electricity wires while taking pictures of the meter readings for uploading on app and keep safety rules in mind because safety of consumers is FESCO's top priority.

