Sindh Information Commission: Saleem Khan made Member

Published July 24, 2025

KARACHI: Former Director General Public Relations Information Department, Government of Sindh Muhammad Saleem Khan has been appointed as a member of the Sindh Information Commission.

Information department has issued a notification in this regard.

It may be recalled that Muhammad Saleem Khan and Noor Mohammad Dayo Advocate were approved to be nominated as members of the Sindh Information Commission in the meeting of provincial cabinet on July 8, 2024.

The tenure of Mohammad Saleem Khan as member Sindh Information Commission will be three years.

