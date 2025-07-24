IESCO chief urges consumers for precautions during rains

ISLAMABAD: Chairman IESCO Dr Tahir Masood has requested the esteemed consumers regarding the ongoing rains in the IESCO region that IESCO administration is making every effort to take all measures to protect consumers from life and financial losses due to electrical accidents.

In this regard, consumers are also requested to maintain a proper distance from electrical wires, poles, transformers, meters and other electrical equipment during rain. Never touch electrical equipment with wet hands or body. Use rubber shoes while using electrical equipment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025