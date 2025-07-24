BML 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
BOP 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
CNERGY 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
DCL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
DGKC 172.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.24%)
FCCL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.83%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
GCIL 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
HUBC 149.98 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.34%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
KOSM 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
MLCF 83.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.82%)
NBP 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
PIAHCLA 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
PIBTL 9.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 170.03 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.12%)
PREMA 40.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PTC 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
SNGP 117.50 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
SSGC 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TREET 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
TRG 56.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 14,333 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 39,738 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 139,825 Increased By 571 (0.41%)
KSE30 42,809 Increased By 181 (0.42%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-24

Monsoon devastation: Senate body asks govt to take urgent, practical steps

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 24, 2025 08:04am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change has expressed concern over what it has described as monsoon devastation in the country in the wake of outdated disaster response infrastructure, stressing on the government to take urgent and practical steps to respond to this crisis.

“The unplanned construction on natural waterways – like Saidpur village and DHA (Defence Housing Authority) Rawalpindi – is extremely condemnable where negligence led to lives lost and infrastructure destroyed,” said Sherry Rehman, the committee’s chairperson, while presiding over the meeting of the Senate panel on Wednesday.

“We cannot call this a natural disaster anymore. That absolves us of responsibility. These are human-induced disasters fuelled by poor planning and inaction in the face of climate change,” she remarked.

Search operation was still under way for a father and daughter swept away by flood in DHA Rawalpindi, the senator said.

From 26th June to 22nd July, Pakistan already lost 242 lives, while 598 people were injured due to heavy monsoon rains, the committee noted.

“Just in the past 24 hours, 21 people have died and six were injured. This is not a one-off tragedy—this is climate change in motion, and Pakistan is ranked number one in climate vulnerability,” Rehman said.

The Senate panel noted that no ministry could provide a map of Pakistan’s groundwater extraction on any scale.

Groundwater extraction and water scarcity was on the committee’s agenda for the meeting, and the Senate panel expressed its dissatisfaction over the response of the Water Resources Ministry in this regard.

“The Water Resources Ministry is struggling with answers on surface water consumption per capita, as well as how many tube wells we have working in the country for agriculture, and how many are recharging. No ability to map the scale of usage for irrigation or normal consumption,” said the committee’s chairperson.

“For a country that has been declared water scarce by the United Nations this year, there is no evidence of harvesting water in any government planning, especially while we go through a torrential monsoon. It’s a totally fragmented and inadequate response,” she added.

The committee pointed out that Pakistan lacked a modern early warning system, despite the UN chief’s repeated calls to treat early warning as a basic human right.

The government officials concerned requested the Senate committee to ask the provinces to strengthen their early warning efforts. The Senate panel assured full cooperation in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

monsoon rains monsoon Senate panel heavy rainfalls

Comments

200 characters

Monsoon devastation: Senate body asks govt to take urgent, practical steps

FBR tells PM: Tax-to-GDP ratio jumps 1.5pc to 10.6pc

Iesco, Fesco and Gepco set for sell-off by Dec-end

Oil prices climb on US trade optimism, drop in crude stockpiles

Bridging governance gap for economic growth

Trump to visit Federal Reserve on Thursday, White House says

Saudi business delegation arrives in Syria; deals worth $4 billion to $6 billion seen being signed

NTDC’s split into new entities: World Bank seeks amendments to project agreements

Pakistan, Afghanistan sign long-awaited PTA

PM says ready for dialogue with India

ADB keeps growth outlook unchanged

Read more stories