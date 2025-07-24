Religious parties reject the Abraham Accords

ISLAMABAD: Leaders of various religious political parties, Wednesday, while condemning Israel’s aggression against Palestine and Iran have rejected the Abraham Accords as well as the Two-State solution to the Palestine issue, saying they will strongly oppose any such move.

Speaking at a National Consultation Conference organised by Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC), they also defended Iran’s right to defend itself. In a declaration they warned of strong resistance to any attempt by the government of Pakistan to recognise Israel.

The council also expressed concern over the steps allegedly being taken against religious seminaries. The declaration further stated that it was Iran’s right to have a nuclear programme. It called upon the government to adopt a firm stance on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine.

The council demanded the prime minister convene an all-parties’ conference on the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Balochistan while demanding the production of all the missing persons countrywide.

It also demanded that the Council of Common Interests (CCI) be activated again, asking the government to address the problems being faced by the flood-affected people. “Interest-based system should be abolished and Islamic economic system must be enforced in the country,” read the declaration.

The council said it rejected the laws stipulating punishments for marriages under the age of 18. It warned the government of a countrywide protest campaign in case it did not repeal the laws. The declaration also called for finding solutions to political issues through political means. “Or, otherwise, the system would be in jeopardy,” it warned.

Addressing the council meeting, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that interest-based system should be abolished by January 1, 2028. “If the government does not keep its promise, we will take it to court,” he threatened, saying in that case things would become difficult for the government. He said that certain elements were trying to pave the way to change the status of Kashmir by abolishing formerly FATA status.

Maulana Fazl said that geographical changes have begun in the region under a global agenda. He accused both the government and Taliban for drone attacks, saying common people were being targeted in such attacks by both sides. He said that the state should not back down even an inch in its stance while fighting against terrorism.

He said that in KPK and Balochistan, there was no government existing owing to lawlessness. He said that in the past the people of Swat and Waziristan were forced to evacuate and migrate to other parts of the country as the state wanted to launch the military operation against the terrorists but this has not benefited as the terrorists have once again attained hold on certain areas.

The conference also expressed serious concern over national as well as international issues and condemned recent incidents of violence countrywide.

Speaking on the occasion, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the silence of Muslim countries on the ongoing genocide in Palestine amounts to indirect support for Israel.

He emphasised the urgent need for Muslim states to adopt a bold and principled stance on global Muslim causes, including Palestine and Kashmir. “The situation in Palestine is not just a regional issue—it is a battle for the liberation of Al-Quds,” he stated. “Over 100 innocent Palestinians, including women and children, are being martyred daily under brutal Israeli bombings. Where are the so-called human rights champions of the West now?”

He strongly condemned the Abraham Accords and warned that any move by Pakistan towards normalization with Israel would be met with strong resistance. “Pakistan must never recognise Israel. Our founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, called Israel an illegitimate child of the West,” he reminded.

Highlighting the resilience of Hamas, Rehman declared, “This is a war of truth versus falsehood. Hamas has acted within the framework of international law. We must clearly and unconditionally stand with them. Pakistan should even consider allowing Hamas to open a diplomatic office.”

He criticised the US President Donald Trump’s double standards, noting his swift response during Iran’s counterattacks on Israel, while remaining silent when India committed aggression in Kashmir. “Pakistan doesn’t need any mediation by Trump when United Nations resolutions on Kashmir already exist,” he said, reaffirming that no compromise would be accepted on the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

The JI leader demanded that the government publicly disclose what practical steps it has taken to eliminate interest (riba) from the economy. “There must be a strong and collective voice for the eradication of interest-based systems,” he urged.

He also warned against attempts to weaken or repeal the blasphemy laws and protect offenders under the guise of legal reform. “Any group or individual misusing these laws should be held accountable, but efforts to abolish or undermine them must be firmly resisted,” he said.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman praised Iran for its bold stance against Israeli aggression and called for Muslim unity across ideological and national lines. “This is the time to awaken our rulers and stand with the oppressed—whether in Gaza or in Kashmir. Only a bold and sincere stance can restore the dignity and leadership of the Muslim Ummah.”

Addressing the conference, Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi strongly condemned the killing of a man and a woman in Balochistan. He said that 19 men opened fire on a woman, calling it an act of cowardice rather than bravery. He demanded that those responsible be brought to justice and that the incident be pursued to its conclusion.

Allama Wahidi also voiced concern over rising inflation, saying it has made life unbearable for the public. He urged the government to immediately reduce petrol prices and take effective measures to control inflation and ease the economic burden on citizens.

Referring to Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, he said the operation had sent a strong message to India and delivered a firm response to the enemy.

Other religious leaders at the conference also stressed the need for unity and solidarity in facing national challenges.

