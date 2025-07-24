FBL and Fauree launch Islamic digital supply chain platform

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of Pakistan’s leading Islamic banks, has taken a groundbreaking step toward digital transformation in Islamic finance. In collaboration with fintech innovator Fauree, FBL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop and deploy a comprehensive Islamic Digital Supply Chain Finance (SCF) and Agri-Digitization ecosystem.

The MoU was signed by Altaf Hussain Saqib, Head of Commercial Banking Small Business Enterprise (CBSME), Fleet & Agri, Faysal Bank Ltd., and Azhar Tasadduq, Co-Founder and CEO, Fauree.

Commenting on the development, Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO, Faysal Bank said, “As pioneers in Agri-Digitization within Pakistan’s Islamic banking sector, this partnership reinforces our commitment to expand and enhance predictive, paperless Islamic financing solutions across Pakistan. With best-in-class technology embedded into our CBSME & Agri verticals, we are poised to offer innovative, real-time financing for crops, livestock, and supply chains, in line with Shariah principles.”

Speaking on the occasion, Azhar Tasadduq, Co-Founder and CEO of Fauree, commented, “This collaboration is a remarkable step forward in Pakistan’s agricultural economics. The integration of an advanced digital platform with Faysal Bank’s Islamic finance expertise is poised to establish Pakistan’s first Shariah-compliant digital SCF ecosystem. By integrating a multi-product approach, we aim to digitize entire Agri-value chains and SME supply networks, from farm-level financing to working capital support for exporters.”

