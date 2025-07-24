BML 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
BOP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
CNERGY 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 82.29 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.44%)
DCL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
DGKC 172.79 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.41%)
FCCL 46.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.59%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
GCIL 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
HUBC 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.11%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
MLCF 83.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.82%)
NBP 122.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
PIBTL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
PPL 170.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.4%)
PREMA 40.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PTC 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
SNGP 117.50 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
SSGC 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.38%)
TELE 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TREET 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
TRG 56.78 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.82%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 14,333 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 39,738 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 139,825 Increased By 571 (0.41%)
KSE30 42,809 Increased By 181 (0.42%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-24

FBL and Fauree launch Islamic digital supply chain platform

Press Release Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 24, 2025 08:16am

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of Pakistan’s leading Islamic banks, has taken a groundbreaking step toward digital transformation in Islamic finance. In collaboration with fintech innovator Fauree, FBL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop and deploy a comprehensive Islamic Digital Supply Chain Finance (SCF) and Agri-Digitization ecosystem.

The MoU was signed by Altaf Hussain Saqib, Head of Commercial Banking Small Business Enterprise (CBSME), Fleet & Agri, Faysal Bank Ltd., and Azhar Tasadduq, Co-Founder and CEO, Fauree.

Commenting on the development, Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO, Faysal Bank said, “As pioneers in Agri-Digitization within Pakistan’s Islamic banking sector, this partnership reinforces our commitment to expand and enhance predictive, paperless Islamic financing solutions across Pakistan. With best-in-class technology embedded into our CBSME & Agri verticals, we are poised to offer innovative, real-time financing for crops, livestock, and supply chains, in line with Shariah principles.”

Speaking on the occasion, Azhar Tasadduq, Co-Founder and CEO of Fauree, commented, “This collaboration is a remarkable step forward in Pakistan’s agricultural economics. The integration of an advanced digital platform with Faysal Bank’s Islamic finance expertise is poised to establish Pakistan’s first Shariah-compliant digital SCF ecosystem. By integrating a multi-product approach, we aim to digitize entire Agri-value chains and SME supply networks, from farm-level financing to working capital support for exporters.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Faysal Bank Limited FBL Digital supply chain finance solution Fauree

Comments

200 characters

FBL and Fauree launch Islamic digital supply chain platform

FBR tells PM: Tax-to-GDP ratio jumps 1.5pc to 10.6pc

Iesco, Fesco and Gepco set for sell-off by Dec-end

Oil prices climb on US trade optimism, drop in crude stockpiles

Bridging governance gap for economic growth

Trump to visit Federal Reserve on Thursday, White House says

Saudi business delegation arrives in Syria; deals worth $4 billion to $6 billion seen being signed

NTDC’s split into new entities: World Bank seeks amendments to project agreements

Pakistan, Afghanistan sign long-awaited PTA

PM says ready for dialogue with India

ADB keeps growth outlook unchanged

Read more stories