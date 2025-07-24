BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
Pakistan

GIK Institute & HBL explore strategic collaboration

Published July 24, 2025

TOPI (KPK): The Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI) hosted a high-level delegation from HBL led by Muhammad Nassir Salim, President & CEO – HBL. The visit marked a pivotal step towards academia-industry collaboration to shape Pakistan’s digital future.

During the strategic dialogue, HBL’s leadership expressed keen interest in innovation-led growth, talent development, and collaborative R&D initiatives. Key focus areas for the discussion were emerging technologies such as Blockchain, Cybersecurity, IP Sharing frameworks, Electric Vehicles (EVs), Spectral Analytics, and AgriTech.

Muhammad Nassir Salim, President & CEO – HBL, emphasized the need for job-ready graduates and proposed co-creating curricula with GIKI to bridge the skill gap. Internship programs, real-world problem statements, and potential faculty attachments with HBL were also discussed.

Rector GIKI Prof Dr Fazl A Khalid (SI) highlighted GIKI’s achievements in sustainable energy, robotics, AR/VR, and EV research through industry collaborations. He invited HBL to participate in Full Stack Development Bootcamps and proposed that the Bank support in the form of scholarships, interest-free loans, and endowment funds for expanding student facilities.

