JI launches tree-plantation drive

KARACHI: In a bid to tackle the growing climate crisis and environmental degradation in Karachi, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi has launched a city-wide plantation campaign titled “Let’s Make Karachi Green,” aiming to plant 100,000 saplings across the megacity.

The initiative was formally launched on Wednesday in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town, where JI Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar, along with Town Chairman Dr Fawad planted the first sapling of the campaign.

Speaking to the media, Zafar emphasised that the campaign was part of a broader climate strategy led by JI to counter rising temperatures, urban heat, and deteriorating air quality in the city. “Karachi was once known for its ‘cold roads’ lined with trees,” he recalled. “Now, in many areas, we’re left with nothing but concrete jungle. It is our responsibility to restore greenery and bring back Karachi’s lost environment.”

He said that the drive would be implemented across all towns under the supervision of local chairmen and union councils to ensure meaningful and sustained impact.

Criticizing the Sindh government for what he termed as “environmental negligence,” the JI leader questioned the fate of 50,000 trees promised by the provincial administration. “Where is the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency? What happened to their commitments?”

He also slammed the government for chopping down trees during Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) projects without adequate re-plantation efforts. “Development should not come at the cost of ecological collapse.”

Highlighting the party’s recent contributions, Monem Zafar said that JI had restored over 155 public parks during the past two years and introduced innovative ideas such as roadside jungles, urban forests, and rainwater harvesting systems to conserve natural resources.

The JI leader said Karachi deserves at least Rs500 billion for its development, not just Rs20 billion. We demand a minimum of Rs2 billion for each of the city’s towns.

He expressed concern over the large number of unsafe structures in the megacity, especially in District South. “Out of 749 buildings declared dangerous by the Sindh Building Control Authority, 400 are in District South alone. Who allowed 8-storey buildings on 8-yard plots,” he questioned.

Zafar pointed out that while the World Health Organisation recommends one tree for every seven individuals. He said Karachi’s ratio is shockingly low—estimated at one tree for every 1,000 people. “This is a wake-up call. The megacity ranks 170 out of 173 in the global livability index. If we don’t act now, future generations will suffer even more.”

