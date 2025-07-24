BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
Print 2025-07-24

IFC, SECP launch ESG Pakistan Project

Recorder Report Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 24, 2025 08:12am

ISLAMABAD: International Finance Corporation (IFC) in collaboration with the SECP has officially launched the ESG Pakistan Project, a three-year initiative aimed at aligning Pakistan’s corporate sectors with international ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards.

The launch was marked by an awareness workshop in Islamabad and attended by key stakeholders from the capital market institutions, corporate sector and professional bodies.

SECP Chairperson, Akif Saeed, in his keynote remarks, emphasized the growing relevance of sustainability for capital markets and the urgent need to embed ESG principles across Pakistan’s business frameworks. “The global shift towards sustainable finance is irreversible. For a climate-vulnerable country like Pakistan, this transition is not only timely but essential.” He added that SECP has made substantial progress over the past three years through the ESG Regulatory Roadmap, ESG Disclosure Guidelines and the launch of the ESG Sustain Portal.

“Incorporating sustainability practices is now a critical priority for businesses, enabling them to strengthen their reputation, improve operational efficiency, attract investment, and drive sustainable growth” said Zeeshan Sheikh, IFC’s Country Manager for Pakistan & Afghanistan.

“This project, including today’s workshop, aims to accelerate the adoption of international sustainability standards in Pakistan by fostering awareness, building capacity, and supporting the implementation of related regulatory frameworks by drawing on IFC’s global expertise in this field.”

IFC will support SECP through a comprehensive set of interventions including awareness and sector-specific ESG capacity building workshops, development of ESG guidance materials and impact assessment of ESG practices among listed companies using data on ESG Sustain.

