Land record digitalisation initiatives: CM Sindh reviews progress

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over a meeting of Land Administration & Revenue Management Information System (LARMIS), directed the Board of Revenue (BoR) to integrate the e-Mutation system with the e-Registration system and expedite the progress on the e-transfer system to improve service delivery.

The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Local govt Waseem Shamshad, Members Board of Revenue Omar Farooq Bullo and Saleem Baloch, and Secretary-cum-Director LARMIS Saifullah Abro and others.

The CM said that LARMIS was established to provide citizens with computerised access to land records and related services throughout the province. With 27 dedicated People’s Service Centres (PSCs) across district headquarters and a comprehensive online platform via the Board of Revenue’s official website, the system ensures easy access to vital land information.

During the briefing, the CM was told that Modern IT infrastructure supports daily operations, while a state-of-the-art Data Centre located at Revenue House Clifton, Karachi, serves as the central repository for digitised land records. Moreover, a Disaster Recovery Centre (DRC) in Hyderabad guarantees service continuity during emergencies.

The digitisation process, which commenced in 2010 with the scanning of old records from 1985 to 2010, secures Forms VII-A, VII-B, and Form II collected from all Mukhtiarkar offices. Continuous scanning and indexing of post-2010 records at the Provincial Record Centre (PRC) in Hyderabad ensures ongoing public accessibility through integrated networks. LARMIS has further expanded its capabilities by offering digital access to government offices and statutory bodies for land title verification.

It may be noted, the introduction of e-Registration services at PSCs has enhanced service delivery, with plans underway for the integration of an e-Mutation system.

Launched in February 2024, the e-Registration system currently operates across 51 Sub-Registrar offices, facilitating registration services through the PSCs. By July 2025, over 100,000 documents and deeds have been successfully registered through this innovative system.

Furthermore, the Board of Revenue Sindh is collaborating with Sukkur IBA University on the development of an “E-Transfer of Property System,” which aims to secure revenue records through blockchain technology, thereby making property transactions more accessible and user-friendly.

