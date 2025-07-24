BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
Pakistan

9th May ‘mastermind, coach’ cannot escape accountability: Azma

Recorder Report Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 24, 2025 08:28am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has released CCTV footage of the incidents that took place on May 9, stating that all facts related to this tragic episode have now come to light.

She emphasised that court verdicts in the cases related to the failed uprising of May 9 have started to come through after two years, marking a significant step toward justice.

Azma Bokhari stated that the planning behind the events of May 9, including the individuals involved and the locations where these conspiracies were crafted, has been fully exposed. “The masterminds and executors of these attacks, particularly those who incited violence and set fire to the memorials of our martyrs, are the true enemies of Pakistan,” she said, adding: “Such individuals do not deserve any leniency.”

She further said that the attacks on military installations were carried out with complete planning and coordination, and now no ambiguity remains regarding who was involved and how it happened.

According to her, under the directions of the Supreme Court, all trial courts are obligated to deliver verdicts in the May 9 cases within four months.

Taking a firm stance, Azma Bokhari declared that the mastermind behind May 9 and his coach cannot and will not escape accountability. She assured that the government will ensure all legal processes are completed with integrity and that the sacrifices of the martyrs will not be forgotten.

