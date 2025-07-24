Maryam sets remarkable example: Drainage process completed in few hours after torrential rain

LAHORE: A remarkable example of public service was set as the rainwater drainage process of the roads of Lahore was completed within a few hours after torrential rain.

The rain which started in Lahore early in the morning continued for several hours. Due to the hard work of Suthra Punjab, LWMC and WASA teams, major roads of the city were drained from rainwater immediately.

The drainage process was also completed in Karim Block, Shadman, Wahdat Road, Ichhra, GC University Road, Old Campus, Nasir Bagh, DC Office Road and other roads. The public expressed rejoice over the swift drainage of rainwater in Lahore.

Moreover, the CM congratulated Rescue 1122 for rescuing 23 people stranded in a flood torrent in the suburban area of Gujrat. Rescue 1122 responded immediately to safely evacuate the people trapped in the flood-affected area. The team reached the spot with a motor boat. The Rescue 1122 team safely evacuated the people trapped in the flood-hit remote area and shifted them to a safe place.

