Minister visits K-IV project to review progress

Published July 24, 2025

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Water Resources Mian Muhammad Mueen Wattoo visited Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV Project) and reviewed the ongoing development works on the project.

The federal minister visited in detail various key work fronts, which included intake structure and pumping stations being constructed at Keenjhar lake, water conveyance system consisting of pressurized pipeline from Keenjhar to Karachi as well as water reservoirs and filtration plants in suburbs of Karachi.

During the visit, the federal minister was briefed by the project team about the site-wise progress achieved so far, remaining works and timelines for their completion. It was briefed that construction work on all components of the project is in progress at a satisfactory pace. Overall physical progress stands at 63 percent, while a sum of Rs 86.4 billion has so far been spent on construction of the project. Phase-I is planned to be completed in 2026, provided the required funds are made accordingly.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister expressed satisfaction over the pace of work and reiterated the federal government’s full support for the project. K-IV is a vital scheme for supplementing water supplies to Karachi to meet water requirements for the urban use.

“We are committed to ensuring completion of K-IV at the earliest as it is one of the priority projects of the Ministry of Water Resources,” he added.

The minister emphasized the need for enhanced coordination among all stakeholders to remove bottlenecks for smooth implementation of the project. He also directed the consultants and the contractors to adhere to the quality standards stipulated for the project.

The K-IV project is a critical infrastructure initiative aimed at addressing Karachi’s acute water shortage by providing an additional 650 million gallons per day (MGD) water to Karachi from Keenjhar lake. The project is planned to be completed in two phases. At present, WAPDA is constructing Phase-I of to supply 260 MGD water to Karachi. Phase-II, when implemented, will also augment another 390 MGD water to the system for Karachi. Phase-I is being implemented through eight contract packages awarded to different local and international contractors.

