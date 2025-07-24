BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.19%)
DCL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.43%)
DGKC 172.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.36%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
HUBC 149.47 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.87%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
MLCF 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.02%)
NBP 122.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.42%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 168.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PREMA 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
TRG 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,333 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 39,738 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 139,254 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 42,628 No Change 0 (0%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-24

Punjab launches drive to promote local horse breeds

Zahid Baig Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 24, 2025 08:35am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to launch an initiative for conservation of indigenous horse breeds. The Punjab livestock department on Wednesday convened the first meeting of the Technical Working Group constituted in this regard which was chaired by Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani.

The meeting, held at the Livestock Department, was attended by Secretary Livestock Punjab Ahmad Aziz Tarar, Technical Coordinator Irtaza, Vice Chancellor of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Dr Younas, renowned horse breeders, experts from Brooke Pakistan, and senior departmental officials.

Minister Kirmani highlighted that, for the first time, the provincial government has prioritized the conservation of indigenous horse breeds. He said that under the Chief Minister’s leadership, the livestock department has launched several initiatives for the benefit of livestock farmers, but horse breeds had previously received little attention.

“To change this, we are launching a focused project that includes training veterinary doctors at the tehsil level, ensuring availability of vaccines for diseased horses, and providing ultrasound and diagnostic facilities,” the minister announced. He lamented the absence of a distinct and officially recognized local horse breed in Pakistan, especially in Punjab, and called for coordinated efforts between the government and private sector to address this gap.

He further noted the government’s commitment to supporting the private sector in areas such as sexed semen, transplantation techniques, and equine nutrition. “The input of this Technical Working Group will be pivotal in shaping effective strategies,” he added.

Secretary Livestock Ahmad Aziz Tarar reaffirmed the department’s seriousness in preserving local horse breeds and said that improvements in diagnostic infrastructure are already underway. Participants of the meeting deliberated on proposals to document the characteristics of indigenous breeds, promote quality breeding practices, and showcase these breeds at international forums. Experts emphasized the urgency of compiling a comprehensive record to prevent the extinction of rare horse varieties. The meeting marked the beginning of what officials described as a long-overdue initiative to give local horse breeds the attention and protection they deserve.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab government Livestock Department Punjab horse local horse breeds

Comments

200 characters

Punjab launches drive to promote local horse breeds

FBR tells PM: Tax-to-GDP ratio jumps 1.5pc to 10.6pc

Iesco, Fesco and Gepco set for sell-off by Dec-end

Oil prices climb on US trade optimism, drop in crude stockpiles

Bridging governance gap for economic growth

Trump to visit Federal Reserve on Thursday, White House says

Saudi business delegation arrives in Syria; deals worth $4 billion to $6 billion seen being signed

NTDC’s split into new entities: World Bank seeks amendments to project agreements

Pakistan, Afghanistan sign long-awaited PTA

PM says ready for dialogue with India

ADB keeps growth outlook unchanged

Read more stories