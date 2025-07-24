Punjab launches drive to promote local horse breeds

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to launch an initiative for conservation of indigenous horse breeds. The Punjab livestock department on Wednesday convened the first meeting of the Technical Working Group constituted in this regard which was chaired by Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani.

The meeting, held at the Livestock Department, was attended by Secretary Livestock Punjab Ahmad Aziz Tarar, Technical Coordinator Irtaza, Vice Chancellor of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Dr Younas, renowned horse breeders, experts from Brooke Pakistan, and senior departmental officials.

Minister Kirmani highlighted that, for the first time, the provincial government has prioritized the conservation of indigenous horse breeds. He said that under the Chief Minister’s leadership, the livestock department has launched several initiatives for the benefit of livestock farmers, but horse breeds had previously received little attention.

“To change this, we are launching a focused project that includes training veterinary doctors at the tehsil level, ensuring availability of vaccines for diseased horses, and providing ultrasound and diagnostic facilities,” the minister announced. He lamented the absence of a distinct and officially recognized local horse breed in Pakistan, especially in Punjab, and called for coordinated efforts between the government and private sector to address this gap.

He further noted the government’s commitment to supporting the private sector in areas such as sexed semen, transplantation techniques, and equine nutrition. “The input of this Technical Working Group will be pivotal in shaping effective strategies,” he added.

Secretary Livestock Ahmad Aziz Tarar reaffirmed the department’s seriousness in preserving local horse breeds and said that improvements in diagnostic infrastructure are already underway. Participants of the meeting deliberated on proposals to document the characteristics of indigenous breeds, promote quality breeding practices, and showcase these breeds at international forums. Experts emphasized the urgency of compiling a comprehensive record to prevent the extinction of rare horse varieties. The meeting marked the beginning of what officials described as a long-overdue initiative to give local horse breeds the attention and protection they deserve.

