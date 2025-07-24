The secret behind Maryam Nawaz’s rising popularity

Over the past year and a half, Punjab has witnessed a remarkable transformation under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Many of the initiatives launched during this period are unprecedented in the province’s history, with few parallels in the past. It is evident from her governance style that Maryam Nawaz came into office with thorough preparation and a clear five-year plan. Launching dozens of public welfare projects within the first year of her government reflects not spontaneity, but strategic groundwork and vision.

Maryam Nawaz has proven that she is not only the daughter of a three-time elected Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, but also an astute leader in her own right. Her governance embodies her father’s experience, political insight, and strategic thinking. Every initiative she undertakes is rooted in the welfare of the common citizen.

One of her most commendable efforts is the formal launch of the Punjab Counter-Narcotics Force (CNF) — the first of its kind in Pakistan. Drug abuse remains a pressing issue worldwide, and Pakistan is no exception. A significant portion of the affected population is the youth, who are often targeted by organized drug mafias. Alarmingly, these mafias have also infiltrated educational institutions.

Recognizing the gravity of the problem, Maryam Nawaz established the CNF as a specialized force to counter the drug menace in Punjab. The force has officially commenced operations across the province, with divisional offices and stations already functional. In the second phase, CNF’s reach will extend to the district level. Officers and personnel of the CNF have received 12 weeks of professional training at the ANF Academy in Rawalpindi.

Take Lahore, for example — areas like Dharampura, Mughalpura, Lal Pul, Ichhra, Chauburji, and Data Darbar were once hotspots for drug addicts, particularly young individuals. Today, such scenes have largely disappeared, demonstrating the tangible impact of CNF’s efforts.

Under the 18th Amendment, Punjab has emerged as the only province to establish multiple specialized enforcement forces under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership. These include:

Wildlife Protection Force, Environment Force and Forest Force. PERRA (Punjab Enforcement & Regulatory Authority) – Also known as the Para Force

Among these, PERRA holds special significance. It is the first of its kind in Pakistan, dedicated to tackling inflation, hoarding, illegal profiteering, and encroachments across Punjab. This force is active at both district and tehsil levels and is equipped with modern weaponry, advanced 3D-modeled stations, and a dedicated uniformed workforce. Each force has its own Director General and command structure, with new recruitments offering dignified employment to hundreds of young people.

In addition, through the “Sutrah Punjab Project”, over 120,000 young individuals have already been provided jobs, further contributing to social and economic stability.

Unlike traditional political strategies that revolve around rhetoric and media headlines, Maryam Nawaz’s governance is firmly grounded in visible, impactful work. She only inaugurates projects once they are fully operational and ready to serve the public — a departure from the paper-only announcements often seen in past administrations.

The people of Punjab are fortunate to have a visionary leader who values discipline, accountability, and progress. Unlike previous Chief Ministers who took a year merely to familiarize themselves with the basics of governance, Maryam Nawaz has already launched over 80 public welfare and relief projects within her first year in office.

The priorities of a leader are reflected in their governance — whether they serve the people or chase the preservation of their own power. In Maryam Nawaz’s case, her focus is unmistakably on the well-being of Punjab’s 140 million citizens.

One of her most admirable traits is her balanced approach to leadership. She encourages and rewards high performance, but does not hesitate to reprimand negligence. Her firm belief in merit, accountability, and reward motivates her entire team to deliver with dedication and responsibility.

As a result, Maryam Nawaz’s popularity continues to grow across all segments of society. She has become the people’s first choice for leadership in Punjab. Even her political opponents, in private conversations, are beginning to acknowledge her success — a fact echoed by recent public surveys.

Maryam Nawaz’s effective governance has inspired citizens in other provinces to wish for leadership of similar vision and capability. Her rise is not just a political success; it’s a beacon of hope for progressive, people-centered governance in Pakistan.

