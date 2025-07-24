BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.19%)
DCL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.43%)
DGKC 172.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.36%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
HUBC 149.47 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.87%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
MLCF 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.02%)
NBP 122.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.42%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 168.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PREMA 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
TRG 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,333 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 39,738 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-07-24

Rain and ruin

Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 24, 2025 07:30am

The recent rain spell in Lahore may have brought a much-needed break from the heat, but for most of us, it brought only hardship. In most areas, the moment a single drop falls, the electricity vanishes, and this time, entire feeders remained tripped for hours, and in some areas, for days.

It’s 2025, and yet the city still cannot cope with rain. Our roads turned into rivers, basements flooded, and even posh neighborhoods like DHA were left in darkness for over 36 hours. Phones died, fridges stopped, and entire families sat helplessly, waiting for someone to restore power or even issue a statement.

I fail to understand how a city of Lahore’s scale still lacks basic resilience. Every year it’s the same story: rain falls, power goes, and the blame is shifted between departments. Meanwhile, it’s the residents, families with children, elderly parents, and working people, who suffer in silence. This isn’t just about inconvenience anymore. It’s about human dignity and safety.

The authorities must realize that rain is not a natural disaster, it’s a routine part of life. And even if Punjab’s heart, Lahore’s infrastructure cannot handle it, then this is a point we really start worrying and demand an urgent investment and accountability. Lahore deserves better than this cycle of rain and ruin.

Mona Alam (DHA, Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Lahore floods heavy rainfalls rain in Lahore rain spell

Comments

200 characters

Rain and ruin

FBR tells PM: Tax-to-GDP ratio jumps 1.5pc to 10.6pc

Iesco, Fesco and Gepco set for sell-off by Dec-end

Oil prices climb on US trade optimism, drop in crude stockpiles

Bridging governance gap for economic growth

Trump to visit Federal Reserve on Thursday, White House says

Saudi business delegation arrives in Syria; deals worth $4 billion to $6 billion seen being signed

NTDC’s split into new entities: World Bank seeks amendments to project agreements

Pakistan, Afghanistan sign long-awaited PTA

PM says ready for dialogue with India

ADB keeps growth outlook unchanged

Read more stories