The recent rain spell in Lahore may have brought a much-needed break from the heat, but for most of us, it brought only hardship. In most areas, the moment a single drop falls, the electricity vanishes, and this time, entire feeders remained tripped for hours, and in some areas, for days.

It’s 2025, and yet the city still cannot cope with rain. Our roads turned into rivers, basements flooded, and even posh neighborhoods like DHA were left in darkness for over 36 hours. Phones died, fridges stopped, and entire families sat helplessly, waiting for someone to restore power or even issue a statement.

I fail to understand how a city of Lahore’s scale still lacks basic resilience. Every year it’s the same story: rain falls, power goes, and the blame is shifted between departments. Meanwhile, it’s the residents, families with children, elderly parents, and working people, who suffer in silence. This isn’t just about inconvenience anymore. It’s about human dignity and safety.

The authorities must realize that rain is not a natural disaster, it’s a routine part of life. And even if Punjab’s heart, Lahore’s infrastructure cannot handle it, then this is a point we really start worrying and demand an urgent investment and accountability. Lahore deserves better than this cycle of rain and ruin.

Mona Alam (DHA, Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025