BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.19%)
DCL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.43%)
DGKC 172.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.36%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
HUBC 149.47 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.87%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
MLCF 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.02%)
NBP 122.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.42%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 168.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PREMA 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
TRG 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,333 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 39,738 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
WTO reform prospects clouded by investment deal block

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2025 06:19am

GENEVA: The World Trade Organisation suffered a setback at its General Council meeting in Geneva on Wednesday after a small group of countries again blocked an initiative designed to boost foreign investment, two sources told Reuters.

The Investment Facilitation for Development, which aims to reduce bureaucratic hurdles to encourage foreign direct investment, particularly in developing and least-developed countries, was blocked by India, South Africa and Turkey, they said, asking to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The WTO requires full consensus from all 166 members for a measure to be included in its formal rulebook. The measure has been formally backed by 127 members.

Trade sources described the latest block as a “disturbing” signal, as WTO members weigh sweeping reforms to revitalise the global trade body, which has been challenged by a wave of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Proponents of reforms are pushing for changes to the consensus-based decision-making process in particular to stop countries from blocking measures and bogging down initiatives.

India, South Africa and Turkey were not immediately available for comment.

“The integration of the IFD into the WTO framework is a litmus test for members’ willingness to turn reform discussions into practical action,” a trade delegate told Reuters, describing it as disappointing.

The EU delegation told members that the IFD did not hurt anyone’s interest and that blocking it would “endanger” the multilateral trade system, according to a statement seen by Reuters.

India and South Africa previously opposed the inclusion of the measure at high-level meetings, including the 2025 ministerial meeting in Abu Dhabi, where it failed to gain consensus.

Keith Rockwell, a trade analyst at the Hinrich Foundation and former WTO communications director, told Reuters that India’s continued obstruction of the IFD agreement is partly a tactic to gain leverage on food security negotiations.

WTO INVESTMENT

