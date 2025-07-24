BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.19%)
DCL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.43%)
DGKC 172.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.36%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
HUBC 149.47 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.87%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
MLCF 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.02%)
NBP 122.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.42%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 168.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PREMA 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
TRG 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,333 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 39,738 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-24

Automakers propel European shares to two-week highs

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2025 06:19am

FRANKFURT: European shares closed near two-week highs on Wednesday, led by automakers, as investors anticipated a possible agreement between the United States and European Union to soften the blow of growth-denting tariffs.

Futures tracking the pan-European STOXX 600 index got a further boost and were last up 2.1% as EU diplomats said the bloc and Washington were headed for a potential trade deal including a 15% US baseline tariff on European imports - half the level US President Donald Trump had threatened. Negotiations between the two economies have lagged in recent weeks, and investors are keen for an agreement before the August 1 deadline. The European Commission is planning to unveil counter-tariffs if the talks fail.

The benchmark STOXX index closed 1% higher and logged its biggest one-day gain in nearly a month, after Japan struck a trade deal with the US, sparking a rally in automobile stocks earlier in the day.

“One of the premises underlying global markets is that once tariffs are implemented, they will not be as negative as feared,” said Steve Sosnick, chief market analyst at Interactive Brokers.

“From the European point of view, it’s understandable why that would be perceived as good news, because it’s reasonable to think that there will be some sort of negotiation between the US and the EU to arrive at a deal”.

Most of the major bourses in the region, including Germany’s DAX, France’s CAC 40 along with main stock indexes in Italy, rallied more than 1.3%.

European automobile stocks surged 3.7% and logged its biggest daily rise in close to a month, tracking a steep rally by some Asian rivals.

European carmakers such as Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Porsche gained between 6.1% and 7.3%.

Earnings were also on the radar, with technology stocks bogged down by a 4.1% slide in SAP as investors were disappointed the software company held off on increasing full-year targets after reporting higher quarterly sales and earnings.

European shares STOXX 600 index

Comments

200 characters

Automakers propel European shares to two-week highs

FBR tells PM: Tax-to-GDP ratio jumps 1.5pc to 10.6pc

Iesco, Fesco and Gepco set for sell-off by Dec-end

NTDC’s split into new entities: World Bank seeks amendments to project agreements

Pakistan, Afghanistan sign long-awaited PTA

PM says ready for dialogue with India

ADB keeps growth outlook unchanged

PM to open ‘PortVerse’ next month

Sugar price hike: PAC unhappy with FBR, ministry’s briefings

FBR to strictly monitor tobacco movement

Production capacity boost: Haleon plans to ramp up investment in Pakistan

Read more stories