Indian benchmarks shares track global rally

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2025 06:19am

MUMBAI: India’s equity benchmarks rose on Wednesday, tracking other Asian markets as the United States’ surprise trade deal announcement with Japan boosted hopes of agreements with other trading partners.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.63% to 25,219.9 points and the BSE Sensex added 0.66% to 82,726.64.

MSCI’s broadest index for Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan advanced 1.4%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 3.5%. Stocks in Europe too surged as traders kept an eye on the EU-US trade talks scheduled for later in the day.

On the other hand, the prospects of an interim trade deal between India and the US before Washington’s August 1 deadline have dimmed, with talks deadlocked over tariff cuts on key agricultural and dairy products, Reuters reported, citing two Indian government sources.

