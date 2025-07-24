Mills’ active buying help prices to keep present levels

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the arrival of Phutti was affected due to rains.

He also told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,300 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,600 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,900 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,400 per maund.

Around, 200 bales of Kotri, 400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 400 bales of Tando Adam, 600 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 600 bales of Sanghar, 600 bales of Khadro, 400 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 200 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Hasil Pur were sold in between Rs 16,450 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 1400 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 200 bales of Multan, 200 bales of Jhang were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 1600 bales of Vehari were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 200 bales of Bahawal Pur, 400 bales of Peer Mahal, 1200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 16,475 per maund, 800 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 16,350 per maund, 400 bales of Kassowal, 400 bales of Layyah, 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 800 bales of Tounsa Shareef were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund and 800 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

