BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.19%)
DCL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.43%)
DGKC 172.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.36%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
HUBC 149.47 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.87%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
MLCF 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.02%)
NBP 122.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.42%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 168.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PREMA 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
TRG 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,333 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 39,738 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-24

Copper edges up to two-week peak

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2025 06:19am

LONDON: Copper prices touched their highest in over two weeks on Wednesday as a US-Japan trade deal boosted sentiment, although gains were capped over concern about surpluses and rising inventories. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $9,918 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading after earlier touching its strongest since July 4 at $9,947.

Copper has gained about 4% over the past week and is approaching its three-month peak of $10,020.50 hit on July 2. Sentiment was boosted after US President Donald Trump struck a trade deal with Japan, lifting global share markets.

Metals investors are focused on a potential trade deal with the world’s top metals consumer China ahead of a meeting scheduled for next week between US and Chinese officials in Stockholm. Worries about oversupply, however, weighed on the market, highlighted by data showing the copper market was in a surplus of 272,000 metric tons in the first five months of the year.

Also chipping away support was an overhang of inventories in the US after traders took advantage of higher prices there due to the expectation of tariffs being imposed, which are due to take effect on August 1. “We could see ... copper range-trading once the tariffs come into play or possibly even soften,” said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

“The US will be using up all that stockpile of copper before importing new units from abroad and therefore demand may look a little bit weak for that period of inventory rundown.” Copper flows are now being diverted away from the US and are showing up in rising LME inventories, which have surged 38% since June 27.

US Comex copper futures gained 1.7% to $5.82 a lb, bringing the premium of Comex over LME copper to $2,903 a ton. Aluminium was the worst performing LME metal, dropping 0.5% to $2,646.50 a ton. “I think the producers are quite happy to get on and do a lot of forward selling around these levels,” Robert Montefusco at broker Sucden Financial told a webinar.

Among other metals, zinc rose 0.2% to $2,865, lead gained 0.9% to $2,030, nickel slipped 0.2% to $15,500 and tin climbed 1.5% to $34,400.

Copper copper rate

Comments

200 characters

Copper edges up to two-week peak

FBR tells PM: Tax-to-GDP ratio jumps 1.5pc to 10.6pc

Iesco, Fesco and Gepco set for sell-off by Dec-end

NTDC’s split into new entities: World Bank seeks amendments to project agreements

Pakistan, Afghanistan sign long-awaited PTA

PM says ready for dialogue with India

ADB keeps growth outlook unchanged

PM to open ‘PortVerse’ next month

Sugar price hike: PAC unhappy with FBR, ministry’s briefings

FBR to strictly monitor tobacco movement

Production capacity boost: Haleon plans to ramp up investment in Pakistan

Read more stories