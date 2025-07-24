Heavy rains likely to cause floods, landslides

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday warned of widespread rain-wind and thundershowers continuing across northern and north-eastern regions of the country on July 24, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to trigger flash floods, urban flooding and landslides.

Moist currents from the Arabian Sea, coupled with a westerly wave, are fuelling the ongoing wet spell. The seasonal low pressure over northwest Balochistan is enhancing the intensity of weather systems affecting upper Pakistan.

According to PMD, flash floods may occur in local streams and Nullahs across Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, northeast Punjab and Kashmir. Urban flooding is feared in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Okara, Nowshera and Peshawar.

The department also highlighted risks of landslides and mudslides in the hilly regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, warning that road closures and disruptions may follow. Windstorms, intense downpours and lightning could damage weak structures, including katcha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.

On Wednesday, several cities experienced substantial rainfall. Attock was the wettest, receiving 133 millimetres, followed by Lahore with 104 millimetres at the airport and 67 millimetres in the city. Jhelum recorded 94 millimetres, while Islamabad saw 74 millimetres at Golra and varying amounts at other stations. In Rawalpindi, rainfall ranged between 18 and 57 millimetres across different localities. Narowal (88 mm), Sheikhupura (70 mm), Mangla (48 mm) and Sialkot (33 mm) were also among the affected areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025