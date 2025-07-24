BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.19%)
DCL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.43%)
DGKC 172.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.36%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
HUBC 149.47 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.87%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
MLCF 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.02%)
NBP 122.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.42%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 168.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PREMA 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
TRG 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,333 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 39,738 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-24

Monetary policy poll: 50-100bps cut expected

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2025 06:19am

KARACHI: As per the market expectations, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is likely to cut the key policy rate in its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting to be held on July 30, 2025.

In a poll conducted by Topline Securities, 56 percent of the market participants expect a 50-100bps cut in upcoming monetary policy meeting compared to 44 percent in last poll. While 37 percent are expecting no change compared to 56 percent in last MPS.

In last MPC meeting, majority was not sure about the rate cut as federal budget announcement was ahead and Iran Israel conflict was leading the surge in oil prices. In line with these concerns, state bank also maintained status quo and kept the rate unchanged at 11 percent.

In Topline view, the SBP has further room of around 100bps cut as FY26 inflation is expected to be average between 5-7 percent, translating into real rate of 400-600bps (Policy Rate: 11 percent), higher than historical real rate of 200-300bps.

Analysts believed, the left-over room is quite notional and will be gradual. “We expect central bank to announce cut of 50bps in upcoming MPC meeting,” they said.

FY26 inflation is expected to average 5-7 percent with July inflation expected in the vrange of 3-3.5 percent. The inflation is expected to remain in range of 3-5 percent till Jan 2026 and in range of 6-8 percent from Feb 2026 to Jun 2026.This suggests real rate of 400-600bps based on average FY26 inflation of 5-7 percent.

The secondary market yields have come down by 10-39bps on KIBOR and T-bills. The 6M KIBOR is currently at 10.99 percent while T-bill is at 10.75 percent.

On question related to interest rate target for Dec 2025, 51 percent believed that policy rate will come down to 10 percent by Dec 2025, while 32 percent believe it will be 9 percent by Dec 2025.

In line with market participants, Topline also expect interest rate falling to and bottom out at 10 percent by Dec 2025.

On currency side, 51 percent participants are expecting currency in range of Rs285-290 by Dec 2025 and while 15 percent each believes that exchange rate will remain in range of 290-295, 295-300, and over 300, respectively.

Meanwhile, in T-Bill auction held on Wednesday, participation of Rs1,058 billion was seen with government raising Rs409 billion against a target of Rs200 billion and maturity of Rs361 billion.

Yields decreased by 10-39bps, with the current yields standing at 10.85 percent for the 1-month T-Bill, 10.71 percent for the 3-month T-Bill, 10.71 percent for the 6-month T-Bill, and 10.70 percent for the 12-month T-Bill.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP monetary policy

Comments

200 characters

Monetary policy poll: 50-100bps cut expected

FBR tells PM: Tax-to-GDP ratio jumps 1.5pc to 10.6pc

Iesco, Fesco and Gepco set for sell-off by Dec-end

NTDC’s split into new entities: World Bank seeks amendments to project agreements

Pakistan, Afghanistan sign long-awaited PTA

PM says ready for dialogue with India

ADB keeps growth outlook unchanged

PM to open ‘PortVerse’ next month

Sugar price hike: PAC unhappy with FBR, ministry’s briefings

FBR to strictly monitor tobacco movement

Production capacity boost: Haleon plans to ramp up investment in Pakistan

Read more stories