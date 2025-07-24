BISP secy briefs WB team on organisation’s core initiatives

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Amer Ali Ahmed has said that BISP is determined to promote financial inclusion through the adoption of digital banking services for beneficiaries.

He shared these views in a meeting with a high-level delegation from the World Bank led by Ousmane Dione, Regional Vice President for MENAAP (Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan), that visited BISP One Window Facilitation Centre in the sector G-7 in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The purpose of the visit was to review the comprehensive range of services and support provided to BISP beneficiaries under one roof, said an official statement.

The secretary BISP briefed the delegation on the organisation’s core initiatives and newly launched programmes, the statement said.

Chairperson BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid said BISP has empowered millions of marginalised women in Pakistan and facilitated their inclusion in the national database.

The visiting delegation commended BISP’s pivotal role in delivering both conditional and unconditional cash transfer programmes to the most vulnerable populations, the statement said.

They particularly acknowledged the adoption of digital payment systems and the programme’s focus on nutrition and female education, the statement added.

