Import of used vehicles: Rana, APDA team discuss policy recommendations

ISLAMABAD: The Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, held a meeting with representatives of the All Pakistan Car Dealers & Importers Association (APDA) to discuss their policy recommendations for the upcoming framework on the regulated import of used vehicles, set to take effect from September 2025.

The delegation presented proposals focusing on environmental and road safety compliance, including pre-shipment inspections to ensure emissions and structural standards, as well as transparent valuation mechanisms for imported vehicles.

Recommendations were also shared on foreign exchange arrangements and revisions to the existing depreciation framework to align with market realities.

During the discussion, it was highlighted that taxes and tariffs for the coming year would require careful consideration.

The Coordinator reaffirmed that respective wings of the Ministry of Commerce and other relevant stakeholders would be consulted, and the association’s views would be incorporated before finalizing decisions.

The meeting emphasized the government’s commitment to creating a transparent and balanced automotive trade policy that addresses industry concerns while ensuring regulatory compliance and consumer welfare.

