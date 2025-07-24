M-Tags made mandatory for vehicles entering capital

ISLAMABAD: In a major move towards transforming Islamabad into a smart city, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to make M-Tags mandatory for all vehicles entering the city, alongside introducing digital parking and a cashless transaction system.

These initiatives aim to reduce traffic congestion, eliminate illegal parking, and enhance urban mobility and security in the federal capital.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting at CDA Headquarters chaired by Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The meeting was attended by CDA Board members, senior officers from ICT, the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Excise and Taxation officials, and other key stakeholders.

Randhawa announced that parking meters would be installed across the city, with higher charges in congested areas. Citizens will soon be able to reserve parking spots using a mobile app or online portal, and make payments through QR codes, mobile wallets, or bank cards.

He also directed that traffic surveys be conducted to monitor the daily inflow and outflow of vehicles. The CDA One-Window Facilitation Center is being upgraded to support cashless payments for services such as parking, property taxes, and utility bills.

