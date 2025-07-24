WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
July 23, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 22-Jul-25 21-Jul-25 18-Jul-25 17-Jul-25
Chinese yuan 0.101795 0.101993 0.101995 0.10218
Euro 0.854651 0.853813 0.853036 0.849505
Japanese yen 0.00495478 0.00492779 0.0049438
U.K. pound 0.984576 0.984882 0.985019 0.982994
U.S. dollar 0.730533 0.731819 0.73222 0.73366
Algerian dinar 0.00562725 0.0056281 0.00562918 0.00563246
Australian dollar 0.475796 0.476707 0.476089 0.475999
Botswana pula 0.0546968 0.0546577
Brazilian real 0.131148 0.131577 0.132027 0.131643
Brunei dollar 0.570016 0.569598 0.569688 0.570631
Canadian dollar 0.535778 0.534448 0.533688 0.533455
Chilean peso 0.000763637 0.000761083 0.00075738 0.000759758
Czech koruna 0.0346981 0.0346834 0.0346629 0.0344862
Danish krone 0.114487 0.114381 0.114293 0.113832
Indian rupee 0.00846915 0.00848734 0.00849436 0.00853938
Israeli New Shekel 0.217809 0.218128 0.218247 0.218416
Korean won 0.000525148 0.00052577 0.000526474 0.000528916
Kuwaiti dinar 2.39401 2.39626 2.40151
Malaysian ringgit 0.172621 0.172619 0.17249 0.172748
Mauritian rupee 0.0159861 0.0159527 0.015943 0.0159567
Mexican peso 0.0392313 0.0392491 0.0391143 0.03909
New Zealand dollar 0.435361 0.434957 0.436183 0.435427
Norwegian krone 0.0719128 0.0719544 0.0720866 0.0709845
Omani rial 1.9033 1.90809
Peruvian sol 0.205914 0.205795 0.206723
Philippine peso 0.0127845 0.0128005 0.0128181 0.0128739
Polish zloty 0.200955 0.200746 0.200416 0.199984
Qatari riyal 0.200696 0.201049 0.201555
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194809 0.195643
Singapore dollar 0.570016 0.569598 0.569688 0.570631
Swedish krona 0.0762332 0.0761517 0.0758221 0.0751043
Swiss franc 0.916374 0.914317 0.91322 0.912059
Thai baht 0.022629 0.0225877 0.0225875 0.0225769
Trinidadian dollar 0.107966 0.108463 0.108376 0.109081
U.A.E. dirham 0.19892 0.19927 0.199771
Uruguayan peso 0.018272 0.0182081 0.0181788
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
