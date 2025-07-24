WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 23, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 22-Jul-25 21-Jul-25 18-Jul-25 17-Jul-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.101795 0.101993 0.101995 0.10218 Euro 0.854651 0.853813 0.853036 0.849505 Japanese yen 0.00495478 0.00492779 0.0049438 U.K. pound 0.984576 0.984882 0.985019 0.982994 U.S. dollar 0.730533 0.731819 0.73222 0.73366 Algerian dinar 0.00562725 0.0056281 0.00562918 0.00563246 Australian dollar 0.475796 0.476707 0.476089 0.475999 Botswana pula 0.0546968 0.0546577 Brazilian real 0.131148 0.131577 0.132027 0.131643 Brunei dollar 0.570016 0.569598 0.569688 0.570631 Canadian dollar 0.535778 0.534448 0.533688 0.533455 Chilean peso 0.000763637 0.000761083 0.00075738 0.000759758 Czech koruna 0.0346981 0.0346834 0.0346629 0.0344862 Danish krone 0.114487 0.114381 0.114293 0.113832 Indian rupee 0.00846915 0.00848734 0.00849436 0.00853938 Israeli New Shekel 0.217809 0.218128 0.218247 0.218416 Korean won 0.000525148 0.00052577 0.000526474 0.000528916 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39401 2.39626 2.40151 Malaysian ringgit 0.172621 0.172619 0.17249 0.172748 Mauritian rupee 0.0159861 0.0159527 0.015943 0.0159567 Mexican peso 0.0392313 0.0392491 0.0391143 0.03909 New Zealand dollar 0.435361 0.434957 0.436183 0.435427 Norwegian krone 0.0719128 0.0719544 0.0720866 0.0709845 Omani rial 1.9033 1.90809 Peruvian sol 0.205914 0.205795 0.206723 Philippine peso 0.0127845 0.0128005 0.0128181 0.0128739 Polish zloty 0.200955 0.200746 0.200416 0.199984 Qatari riyal 0.200696 0.201049 0.201555 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194809 0.195643 Singapore dollar 0.570016 0.569598 0.569688 0.570631 Swedish krona 0.0762332 0.0761517 0.0758221 0.0751043 Swiss franc 0.916374 0.914317 0.91322 0.912059 Thai baht 0.022629 0.0225877 0.0225875 0.0225769 Trinidadian dollar 0.107966 0.108463 0.108376 0.109081 U.A.E. dirham 0.19892 0.19927 0.199771 Uruguayan peso 0.018272 0.0182081 0.0181788 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

