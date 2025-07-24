Markets Print 2025-07-24
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 23, 2025) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 139,254.36
High: 140,202.18
Low: 139,105.05
Net Change: 165.26
Volume (000): 193,416
Value (000): 17,505,447
Makt Cap (000) 4,164,845,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,936.57
NET CH (+) 310.44
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,679.82
NET CH (-) 34.91
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 40,659.81
NET CH (-) 31.03
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,451.31
NET CH (-) 35.16
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,138.46
NET CH (+) 37.78
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,019.50
NET CH (+) 23.56
====================================
As on: 23-July-2025
====================================
