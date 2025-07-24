KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 23, 2025) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 139,254.36 High: 140,202.18 Low: 139,105.05 Net Change: 165.26 Volume (000): 193,416 Value (000): 17,505,447 Makt Cap (000) 4,164,845,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,936.57 NET CH (+) 310.44 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,679.82 NET CH (-) 34.91 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 40,659.81 NET CH (-) 31.03 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,451.31 NET CH (-) 35.16 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,138.46 NET CH (+) 37.78 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,019.50 NET CH (+) 23.56 ==================================== As on: 23-July-2025 ====================================

