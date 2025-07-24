BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.19%)
DCL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.43%)
DGKC 172.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.36%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
HUBC 149.47 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.87%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
MLCF 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.02%)
NBP 122.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.42%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 168.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PREMA 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
TRG 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,333 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 39,738 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Markets Print 2025-07-24

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 23, 2025) . ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2025 06:19am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 23, 2025) .

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                139,254.36
High:                     140,202.18
Low:                      139,105.05
Net Change:                   165.26
Volume (000):                193,416
Value (000):              17,505,447
Makt Cap (000)         4,164,845,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,936.57
NET CH                    (+) 310.44
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,679.82
NET CH                     (-) 34.91
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 40,659.81
NET CH                     (-) 31.03
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,451.31
NET CH                     (-) 35.16
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,138.46

NET CH                     (+) 37.78
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,019.50
NET CH                     (+) 23.56
====================================
As on:                  23-July-2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices

