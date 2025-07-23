Pakistan Single Window: Auto makers can now apply for import quotas digitally

Auto manufacturers no longer have to apply manually to the government’s Engineering Development Board (EDB) for the issuance of import quotas, as the board has successfully integrated with the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) with effect from July 17, 2025.

The PSW is a digital platform that enables centralized, and paperless trade by allowing parties involved in imports, exports, and transit to submit information and documents through a single entry point -

The move is meant to enhance ease of doing business and ensuring transparency in regulatory approvals. It will enable automotive manufacturers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to submit electronic requests for import quota approvals for further processing by customs. The manufactures and OEMs have been asked to obtain PSW User IDs from July 17.

All requests will now be submitted through PSW and no manual request will be accepted or processed directly by the EDB. The data will be maintained in both PSW and WeBOC systems - Pakistan Customs’ electronic clearance platform - ensuring seamless processing and record integrity as well as real time visibility to both Customs and EDB. As per EDB data, more than 100 OEMs are registered with the department.

Talking to Business Recorder, the PSW team said previously, automotive manufacturers were required to manually apply to the EDB for the issuance of import quotas under SRO 656(I)/2006 dated 22.06.2022 in order to avail exemptions and concessions on the import of components. This paper-based process was time-consuming and lacked transparency as manufacturers had no visibility into the status of their applications.

A fully digital system

To address these challenges, the PSW, in consultation with the EDB and OEMs, has developed and launched a fully digital system. The new system allows OEMs to submit their quota applications to the EDB electronically through the PSW platform, eliminating the need for physical documentation and enabling real-time visibility and tracking of application status by the OEMs.

Further, any requests for additional information or clarifications from the EDB will also be managed through the PSW platform, ensuring seamless and transparent communication between stakeholders.

Once approved by EDB, the import quota will be integrated with the WeBOC system, allowing manufacturers to use the quota directly during the import of components.

The newly-launched digital system eliminates the need for manual, paper-based processing, and replaces approximately 32 paper documents with real-time electronic validations from relevant agencies. This transformation is expected to significantly reduce both the time and cost involved for OEMs in obtaining quota approvals from the EDB.

Moreover, the PSW’s digital processing system enhances application visibility and tracking, resulting in greater transparency and efficiency throughout the entire process. Finally, improved data visibility and analytics will help informed decision making.

According to PSW officials, multiple engagement sessions were held with key stakeholders to gather their input in designing a more efficient system that addresses the challenges faced by OEMs for clearance of their goods. This was followed by comprehensive change management sessions jointly led by PSW and EDB to train stakeholders on the use of the new digital system, ensuring a smooth transition from the manual to the electronic platform.

More than 100 OEMs are engaged in the manufacturing/assembling of automotive parts. They have welcomed the new initiative and expressed appreciation for the PSW’s digital solution, recognizing its potential to eliminate redundancies and inefficiencies inherent in the earlier paper-based system.

The PSW provides a digital platform that brings together multiple stakeholders involved in cross-border trade to reduce both the time and cost associated with trading across borders.

The PSW primarily serves as a platform for integrating customs and regulatory clearance of import, export and transit goods and is predicated on a harmonized and coordinated approach towards cargo reporting, management, and clearance procedures. Phase 1 of the Pakistan Single Window was rolled out on June 30, 2022,and it continues to add new services, features, and entities to the platform.