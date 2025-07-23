BML 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.17%)
DCL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
DGKC 171.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.42%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
HUBC 149.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.88%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.69%)
KOSM 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
MLCF 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.1%)
NBP 121.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.77%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.49%)
PPL 168.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.3%)
PREMA 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PRL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
TPLP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
TRG 56.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.79%)
BR100 14,316 Decreased By -38.5 (-0.27%)
BR30 39,699 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.27%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China confirms vice premier to attend US trade talks in Stockholm

AFP Published 23 Jul, 2025 02:07pm

BEIJING: China confirmed Wednesday that vice premier He Lifeng will attend trade talks with the United States next week in Sweden, after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the Stockholm negotiations.

Trump strikes trade deal with Japan to cut tariffs

“Vice premier of the State Council He Lifeng will go to Sweden from July 27 to 30 to hold economic and trade talks with the United States,” a commerce ministry spokesperson said in a statement, adding the countries will continue negotiating “in the spirit of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation”.

China He Lifeng U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Comments

200 characters

China confirms vice premier to attend US trade talks in Stockholm

Strong start at PSX amid COAS assurance, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

Rupee sees improvement against US dollar

ADB revises Pakistan’s FY2025 growth to 2.7% amid uptick in industry & services

Babar Ali Foundation, IGI Investments exit Mitchells Fruit Farms with stake sale

PM Shehbaz lauds FBR reforms as tax filers jump to 7.2mn

Oil rises on Japan trade deal and stronger demand indicated by US inventories

PM Shehbaz discusses regional situation with British High Commissioner

Pakistan’s Systems Limited explores acquisition in IT and ITES sector

Trump envoy Witkoff to travel to Europe and discuss Gaza, US official says

Nestle Pakistan reappoints Joselito Jr. Avancena as CEO

Read more stories