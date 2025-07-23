England’s Kelly grateful for moments like Tuesday after rocky club season

GENEVA: After Chloe Kelly smashed in her own rebound that lifted England into the Euro 2025 final, she struck a casual pose at the corner flag, one hand on the flag, another on her hip, and smiled up at the England fans.

Kelly’s 119th-minute winner was the punctuation mark on a nervy come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Italy that sends the reigning champions into their third consecutive final of a major tournament.

They will play either world champions Spain or Germany on Sunday. Asked where she gets her confidence, Kelly said: “Myself.”

“The moments when in January I felt like giving up football makes you so grateful for these moments here today, and this makes you enjoy every minute of that,” said Kelly, who did her trademark prancing penalty run-up.

“I think confidence comes from within, but from around you as well. The players that we stand side by side with on the pitch, give confidence in each other.”

Back in January, there were doubts the 27-year-old would be in the Euros squad because she was barely playing for Manchester City. She made a public plea to leave City to secure more playing time and improve her odds.

Kelly’s plea worked as she spent the rest of the season on a successful loan spell with Arsenal, and then signed a permanent deal with the London club.

Sunday’s final will be the fifth in a major tournament for coach Sarina Wiegman, who said the night felt like a “movie” with 19-year-old Michelle Agyemang striking the equaliser in the 96th minute to send the game into extra time.

“It was a little bit dramatic. At the 88th minute, I thought ‘We have to score now or we have a problem,’” Wiegman said, laughing.

Wiegman heaped praise on Agyemang, who almost scored again with an effort deep into the second half of extra time, but clanged her shot off the crossbar.

“She’s only 19 years old and she’s very mature, she knows exactly what she needs to do,” Wiegman said. “When you came into our team late, right before the Euro…but she’s really mature already and brings something different, and that’s what she showed today.

“That ball she hit against the crossbar - it was spectacular.”

The one negative on the night was Lauren James limping off with an ankle injury to end the first half. Wiegman said James, who sat on the bench with a bag of ice on the ankle, will be reassessed on Wednesday.