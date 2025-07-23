BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
BOP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 82.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.54%)
DCL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
DGKC 172.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.16%)
FCCL 45.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
HUBC 148.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.09%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.07%)
MLCF 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
NBP 123.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.27%)
PAEL 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIAHCLA 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
POWER 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
PPL 168.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.57%)
PREMA 40.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PRL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.47%)
PTC 23.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
SNGP 116.70 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.53%)
SSGC 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.05%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 14,365 Increased By 10.1 (0.07%)
BR30 39,769 Decreased By -38.1 (-0.1%)
KSE100 139,585 Increased By 165 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,719 Increased By 66 (0.15%)
Business & Finance

US tariffs, trade tensions to slow growth in developing Asia and Pacific, ADB says

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2025 11:46am

MANILA: Higher US tariffs and trade uncertainty have worsened the economic outlook for developing Asia and the Pacific, the Asian Development Bank said in a report on Wednesday as it lowered its growth forecasts for the region for this year and next.

Domestic demand is expected to weaken as factors including geopolitics, supply chain disruptions, rising energy prices and uncertainty in China’s property market buffer the region, the Asian Development Outlook report said.

The ADB cut its 2025 growth forecast for the region to 4.7% from a projection of 4.9% made in April, and the forecast for 2026 was trimmed to 4.6% from 4.7%.

Trump threatens ‘very severe tariffs’ on Russia allies if no Ukraine deal

“Asia and the Pacific has weathered an increasingly challenging external environment this year. But the economic outlook has weakened amid intensifying risks and global uncertainty,” ADB Chief Economist Albert Park said.

Among the subregions, Southeast Asia is expected to slow the most, with growth now projected at 4.2% in 2025 and 4.3% in 2026, down from earlier forecasts of 4.7% for both years.

“Economies in the region should continue strengthening their fundamentals and promoting open trade and regional integration to support investment, employment, and growth,” Park said.

The ADB defines developing Asia and the Pacific as 46 economies ranging from China to Georgia to Samoa, and excluding countries such as Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

The forecasts were shortly after President Donald Trump said the U.S. and Japan had struck a deal that includes a 15% tariff on Japanese exports, lower than a threatened 25% rate.

Trump also announced a new 19% tariff rate for goods from the Philippines, below the threatened 20% levy flagged earlier this month but still above a 17% rate announced in April.

Trump has upended global trade flows with tariffs on nearly every trading partner, with almost all countries facing a 10% tariff that took effect in April and many facing steep additional tariffs from August 1.

