BML 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BOP 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 83.60 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.82%)
DCL 13.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 172.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 147.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.19%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
MLCF 83.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
NBP 123.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.27%)
PAEL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PIAHCLA 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 14.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 169.99 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.37%)
PREMA 40.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PRL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.67%)
SNGP 117.60 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.3%)
SSGC 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
TRG 56.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,356 Increased By 1.6 (0.01%)
BR30 39,822 Increased By 15.7 (0.04%)
KSE100 139,750 Increased By 330 (0.24%)
KSE30 42,725 Increased By 71.1 (0.17%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-23

Sections pertaining to arrest, detention be held in abeyance: APTMA says salutes COAS for his support

Recorder Report Published July 23, 2025 Updated July 23, 2025 08:46am

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) extends its deepest and most heartfelt gratitude to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) for graciously meeting with a business delegation led by Dr Gohar Ejaz, HI, SI (Civ).

“We salute the Field Marshall’s exemplary commitment to engaging with the business community and industry, demonstrating both patience and concern for economic issues faced by the businesses and people of Pakistan.”

During the highly constructive meeting, the delegation commended the government and SIFC’s monumental efforts that have brought much-needed economic stability to the country and thanked the Army Chief for his unwavering support and resolve. It presented a comprehensive overview of the challenges faced by the industrial sector, with particular emphasis on the recently enacted expansions of the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) powers.

Tax laws: PM directs formation of arrest powers review panel

We are immensely thankful to Field Marshall Munir for immediately directing that the new provisions, particularly those added under Sections 37A and 37B of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 pertaining to arrest and detention, be held in abeyance, and for instructing the FBR to enter meaningful, solution-oriented dialogue with stakeholders and address their concerns.

The GHQ will oversee progress through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), fostering an environment of collaboration and trust.

The delegation called for interest rates to be brought down in line with inflation to stimulate businesses and economic activity. It also highlighted the significant delay in notification of the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) amendments relating to exclusion of cotton, cotton yarn, and fabric from the scheme and imposition of an 18% sales tax on their imports.

Field Marshal Munir assured the delegation that these measures, as announced in the Finance Minister’s budget speech, will be implemented without delay.

APTMA is grateful for the Field Marshall’s attention to unsustainable electricity prices that are burdening manufacturers and businesses across the country. We appreciate his ongoing commitment to securing more competitive electricity rates for consumers nationwide, with special emphasis on revitalizing the industrial and export sectors. His unwavering support is a testament to his overarching vision to propel Pakistan’s economic landscape to new heights.

On behalf of the entire textile sector and business community, APTMA once again extends its profound gratitude to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir NI (M) for his visionary leadership and steadfast dedication to Pakistan’s progress and growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy COAS Taxes FBR APTMA business community Industrial Sector EFS Dr Gohar Ejaz SIFC FBR arrest powers Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir

Comments

200 characters

Sections pertaining to arrest, detention be held in abeyance: APTMA says salutes COAS for his support

Strong start at PSX amid COAS assurance, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

Pakistan, Afghanistan all set to sign PTA

Oil rises on Japan trade deal and stronger demand indicated by US inventories

Trump envoy Witkoff to travel to Europe and discuss Gaza, US official says

Revised business plan: PIA buyer required to invest Rs70bn in 5 years: PC

Chinese nationals: PM announces series of security steps

Denmark to launch 3-year SSC programme with Pak power sector

SECP grants first-ever digital-only non-life insurance licence

Flash floods: 23 more deaths

Read more stories