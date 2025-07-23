Revised business plan: PIA buyer required to invest Rs70bn in 5 years: PC

ISLAMABAD: Privatization Commission Secretary Usman Akhtar Bajwa, Tuesday, informed the Senate Standing Committee on Privatization that the buyer of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) will be required to invest Rs70 billion over five years period under revised business plan of privatisation of PIA.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Privatization was held under the chairmanship of Senator Dr Afnanullah Khan.

The meeting was attended by senators Zeeshan Khanzada, Bilal Ahmed Khan, Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, Mohsin Aziz and other officials from Ministry from Privatization, Power Division and Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL).

Secretary Privatization Commission, while sharing the revised business plan of privatization of the national flag carrier, stated that the due diligence process has begun for pre-qualified companies in the PIA privatization. Starting next week, site visits and expert sessions will begin for pre-qualified companies.

Expert sessions will include briefings on aircraft conditions and routes, said Usman Bajwa.

To a query, he said that a decision has been taken to launch PIA flights to Manchester starting from August 14. However, there are security concerns for PIA’s North American routes. Efforts will be made to resolve security concerns regarding North American routes.

He stated that PIA’s current business model is not sustainable. In the previous bidding round, investors backed out because their demands were not met. He further briefed that now, investors will receive sales tax exemption on aircraft purchases.

The government had to inject Rs100 billion annually to keep PIA running. The services of the previous financial advisor have been re-engaged for PIA’s privatisation.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed a report highlighting complaints of the pensioners of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL). It was also revealed that currently pension liabilities for 6,625 employees of PIACL amount to Rs14.87609 billion. Expressing concern, Chairman Committee Senator Dr Afnanullah Khan remarked that the pension amount is extremely low, asking how people are expected to survive.

In response, the Ministry of Privatization stated that pension policies are regularly revised and updated annually in line with allowances. The chairman directed that Grade/Scale wise pension details, including the amount received and the distribution process, be presented in the next meeting.

Privatization Commission informed the committee that the Board of the Privatisation Commission in its July 2025 meeting resolved as under:a) Pre-qualified the following interested parties as prospective bidders/pre-qualified bidders (PQBs): (i) Consortium comprising Lucky Cement Limited, Hub Power Holdings Limited, Kohat Cement Company Limited and Metro Ventures (Private) Limited; (ii) Consortium comprising Arif Habib Corporation Limited, Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited, City Schools (Private) Limited and Lake City Holdings (Private) Limited; iii) Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited, and iv) Air Blue Limited. b) Consortium comprising ASIL and Serene Air (Private) Limited, Bahria Foundation, Mega C&S Holding, Equitas Capital LLC, was not pre-qualified, as it did not meet the requirements of the Request for Statement of Qualification (RSOQ).

The PQBs have been invited to conduct buy-side due diligence by giving access to Virtual Data Room. The PQBs will also be invited for pre-bid conference/meetings for finalisation of bid documents, Privatization Commission added.

About the privatisation of power distribution companies, secretary Privatization Commission stated that the DISCOs face issues related to asset transfers, ownership of grid stations, and recoveries from government departments. The DISCOs are also facing challenges related to regulatory frameworks, payments to government entities, and pension liabilities and payments.

He further said that 51 percent to 100 percent assets of the DISCOs’ will be sold. Three DISCOs will be privatised between January and June of the current fiscal year.

The committee was informed that the Pakistan Minerals Development Corporation (PMDC) is not yet included in Privatization list. Senator Zeeshan Khanzada questioned why this institution is being Privatized and asked about the purpose behind it. Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan also raised concerns, questioning why land is being granted/allotted if the government plans to privatise the institution. He further asked about the area under PMDC’s operation and the quantity of mineral output.

Senators further queried the basis of the privatization decision, noting that the Petroleum Ministry lacks the mandate to privatise the PMDC.

In response, the minister clarified that the Cabinet Committee on SOEs is responsible for evaluating organisations and that the Petroleum Ministry can better explain its mandate. The committee was briefed on the privatisation process, which involves recommendations to the Board, Cabinet’s approval, and hiring of financial/legal advisors through advertisements.

The evaluation criteria will then be assessed before final approval. The Chairman Committee Senator Dr Afnanullah Khan proposed that PMDC be invited to the next meeting to further deliberate on this matter.

Regarding ZTBL, the committee was informed that it is included in Phase One of the privatisation list approved by the government in August 2024. A total of 24 organisations are to be privatised. ZTBL is currently in the process of hiring a financial adviser. The ministry stated that the negotiations are in progress to finalise how ZTBL will be privatised.

Moreover, Senator Dr Afnanullah Khan questioned the delay in hiring a financial adviser, noting that the last meeting was held on January 31st, when the bids were submitted and evaluated. He expressed concern that nearly six months had passed without finalizing the appointment.

The ministry responded that the process typically takes six to eight weeks but was delayed due to high fee demands by one party nearly Rs500 million forcing a restart of the process. The ministry assured the committee that the complete privatisation process is now targeted to be completed within nine months.

Furthermore, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada raised a critical point upon the overall privatisation process of the entities. He further questioned the rationale behind privatizing the entities while highlighting the performance of the Privatization Commission. He urged that this issue be thoroughly discussed in the committee.

