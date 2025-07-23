Denmark to launch 3-year SSC programme with Pak power sector

ISLAMABAD: Denmark is set to launch a new three-year Strategic Sector Cooperation (SSC) programme with Pakistan’s power sector, aimed at strengthening the technical capacity of key national energy institutions.

According to Danish Ambassador to Pakistan, Jakob Linulf, the initiative—implemented by the Danish Energy Agency (DEA)—will commence on January 1, 2026.

The program is designed to support Pakistan’s transition to a more efficient and sustainable energy system. The SSC program will focus on three key areas - long-term sector modelling and planning; integration of variable renewable energy; and energy efficiency in the industrial sector

To formally initiate the partnership, a high-level Danish delegation led by Carl-Christian Munk-Nielsen, Director of Global Cooperation at the DEA, will visit Pakistan from August 18 to 22, 2025.

The purpose of the visit is to engage with relevant stakeholders, introduce the SSC program, and better understand the structure, goals, and mandates of Pakistan’s energy authorities—especially in light of recent institutional restructuring. These discussions will help shape future training sessions and workshops under the cooperation program.

Referring to the unbundling of the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) into the National Grid Company (NGC), Independent System and Market Operator (ISMO), and Energy Infrastructure Development & Management Company (EIDMC), Ambassador Linulf noted that all three entities are seen as key partners in the new SSC initiative.

In this regard, the Danish Embassy has requested that the relevant Pakistani authorities facilitate meetings between the visiting delegation and the management of NGC, ISMO, and EIDMC on August 18, 2025.

The Danish Ambassador emphasized that these interactions will provide an opportunity to present the objectives of the SSC program and gather critical feedback to guide future collaboration.

