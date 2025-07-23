BML 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BOP 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 83.60 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.82%)
DCL 13.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 172.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 147.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.19%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
MLCF 83.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
NBP 123.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.27%)
PAEL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PIAHCLA 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 14.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 169.99 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.37%)
PREMA 40.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PRL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.67%)
SNGP 117.60 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.3%)
SSGC 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
TRG 56.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,356 Increased By 1.6 (0.01%)
BR30 39,822 Increased By 15.7 (0.04%)
KSE100 139,750 Increased By 330 (0.24%)
KSE30 42,725 Increased By 71.1 (0.17%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-23

Denmark to launch 3-year SSC programme with Pak power sector

Recorder Report Published July 23, 2025 Updated July 23, 2025 09:22am

ISLAMABAD: Denmark is set to launch a new three-year Strategic Sector Cooperation (SSC) programme with Pakistan’s power sector, aimed at strengthening the technical capacity of key national energy institutions.

According to Danish Ambassador to Pakistan, Jakob Linulf, the initiative—implemented by the Danish Energy Agency (DEA)—will commence on January 1, 2026.

The program is designed to support Pakistan’s transition to a more efficient and sustainable energy system. The SSC program will focus on three key areas - long-term sector modelling and planning; integration of variable renewable energy; and energy efficiency in the industrial sector

Energy sector: Minister, Danish envoy agree to enhance bilateral cooperation

To formally initiate the partnership, a high-level Danish delegation led by Carl-Christian Munk-Nielsen, Director of Global Cooperation at the DEA, will visit Pakistan from August 18 to 22, 2025.

The purpose of the visit is to engage with relevant stakeholders, introduce the SSC program, and better understand the structure, goals, and mandates of Pakistan’s energy authorities—especially in light of recent institutional restructuring. These discussions will help shape future training sessions and workshops under the cooperation program.

Referring to the unbundling of the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) into the National Grid Company (NGC), Independent System and Market Operator (ISMO), and Energy Infrastructure Development & Management Company (EIDMC), Ambassador Linulf noted that all three entities are seen as key partners in the new SSC initiative.

In this regard, the Danish Embassy has requested that the relevant Pakistani authorities facilitate meetings between the visiting delegation and the management of NGC, ISMO, and EIDMC on August 18, 2025.

The Danish Ambassador emphasized that these interactions will provide an opportunity to present the objectives of the SSC program and gather critical feedback to guide future collaboration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

power sector pakistan power sector Pakistan and Denmark Jakob Linulf National Grid Company Strategic Sector Cooperation SSC programme Danish Energy Agency EIDMC

Comments

200 characters

Denmark to launch 3-year SSC programme with Pak power sector

Strong start at PSX amid COAS assurance, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

Sections pertaining to arrest, detention be held in abeyance: APTMA says salutes COAS for his support

Pakistan, Afghanistan all set to sign PTA

Oil rises on Japan trade deal and stronger demand indicated by US inventories

Trump envoy Witkoff to travel to Europe and discuss Gaza, US official says

Revised business plan: PIA buyer required to invest Rs70bn in 5 years: PC

Chinese nationals: PM announces series of security steps

SECP grants first-ever digital-only non-life insurance licence

Flash floods: 23 more deaths

Read more stories