ZU hosts series of dialogues

KARACHI: Ziauddin University hosted the 24th interactive series of ZU Dialogues, titled "Jinnah's Vision of Pakistan: Interfaith Harmony: Faith, Freedom & the Nation.”

The event served as a tribute to the inclusive ideals of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, bringing together scholars, community leaders, and students to reflect on his enduring principles of unity, religious freedom, and equal citizenship, values that lie at the very foundation of Pakistan.

In his address to students, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Patron-in-Chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council, emphasized that young Pakistanis should move beyond religious labels. “When you graduate and step into the world, don’t see yourself or others as majority or minority, see yourselves as Pakistanis. That’s the only way to honour Quaid’s vision of a united nation built on mutual respect and shared values,” he said.

"Quaid-e-Azam envisioned a Pakistan where every individual, regardless of faith or background, is treated with dignity and proudly calls themselves Pakistani. He believed that diversity is our strength, and mutual respect is the foundation of a united and progressive nation," he further stated.

Speaking the audience, Amir Shahzad, Convener of ZU Dialogues, echoed Jinnah’s iconic words: “You are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan.” He emphasized that these words are not just historical; they form the foundation of Pakistan’s constitutional commitment to religious freedom, tolerance, and inclusivity.

Emphasizing the need to understand Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision, pastor Ghazala Shafique shared that Quaid's presidential address to the Constituent Assembly in 1947 must be included in the curriculum at every level. "We want to be known as Pakistani Christians or Pakistani Hindus. Faith is personal, but it should not define our status in society. Christians significantly contributed to the creation of Pakistan, including casting the highest number of votes in Punjab in favour of it,” she remarked.

Reflecting on the importance of interfaith harmony, inclusion, and unity, Sardar Amar Singh, Chairman of the Pakistan Khalsa Sikh Council, said that “This is the Pakistan that Quaid-e-Azam envisioned, one where every community is respected. If we become honest and truthful, the vision behind our independence will truly be realized. Initiatives like the Kartarpur Corridor symbolize the peace and unity we must continue to strive for.”

Dr. Syed Muzaffar Hussain, faculty member at Ziauddin University, underscored the importance of dialogue. “Islam teaches mutual understanding and encourages interfaith dialogue. We must internalize the true spirit of Islam and the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) to build a more tolerant society,” he said.

While highlighting the constitutional and societal contradictions around minority rights, Dr. Huma Ghaffar, faculty at the School of Nursing and Midwifery at Aga Khan University, said, "The issue isn’t just minority protection, it’s about ensuring fundamental human rights for all. Education, awareness, and pluralism must play a central role in fighting extremism and promoting equality.”

In her closing remarks, former Caretaker Minister of Education, Sindh, Rana Hussain, stated, “Pluralism is neither a religion, nor an art, nor a science; it is a mindset. It means holding in our hearts the kind of feelings and thoughts we wish not only for ourselves; but also for others. The respect, dignity, and goodness we seek for ourselves should be equally extended to everyone around us.” She emphasized the urgent need for curriculum reforms that reflect Pakistan’s diverse religious and cultural landscape, noting that Sindh is actively revising its curriculum to promote interfaith harmony.

Earlier in the session, Dr. Pamela Marshall, Dean, Faculty of Nursing and Midwifery, of Ziauddin University, reminded the audience of Jinnah’s clear stance on religious freedom. “Every individual has the right to follow their faith freely, and no one should impose their beliefs on others,” she stated.

The panel discussion was moderated by Dr. Sumaira Punjwani, Principal, Ziauddin College of Nursing and Midwifery. The session concluded with an interactive Q&A session, allowing students to actively participate and engage with the speakers, further encouraging a spirit of dialogue, critical thinking, and unity.

