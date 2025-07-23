BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
BOP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 83.53 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.74%)
DCL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FFL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 147.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 83.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
NBP 123.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
PIAHCLA 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
PIBTL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.77 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.23%)
PREMA 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
PRL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
PTC 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.88%)
SNGP 117.00 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.78%)
SSGC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
TREET 23.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,354 Decreased By -0.5 (-0%)
BR30 39,828 Increased By 21 (0.05%)
KSE100 139,615 Increased By 195.8 (0.14%)
KSE30 42,684 Increased By 30.8 (0.07%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-23

Water flow in rivers increasing

Safdar Rasheed Published 23 Jul, 2025 06:02am

LAHORE: Water flow in rivers is increasing due to monsoon rains and glacier melting. There is low-level flooding in the Indus River at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma and Taunsa. Water flow in the Ravi, Jhelum and Sutlej rivers is at normal level. Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that there is low-level flooding in the Chenab River at Khanki.

The inflow of water at Khanki is 120,000 while the outflow is 116,000 cusecs. The water flow in the Chenab River at Marala, Qadirabad and Trimon is normal. The inflow of water at Kalabagh is 332,000 while the outflow is 324,000 cusecs. The inflow of water at Taunsa is 363,000 while the outflow is 357,000 cusecs.

The water flow at Tarbela is 350,000 cusecs. The water inflow at Chashma is 340,000 and the outflow is 320,000. There is a risk of flooding in major rivers and their adjacent streams of Punjab from July 22 to 24.

The water flow in Dera Ghazi Khan rivers and canals is normal. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia has issued instructions to the administration of the concerned districts to remain alert.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that in view of the possible flood threat, arrangements are complete in vulnerable districts. The water level in Mangla Dam is 50 percent, in Tarbela it is 79 percent. The water level in Indian dams on Sutlej, Beas and Ravi is up to 36 percent.

PDMA Control Room and District Emergency Operation Centres are monitoring the situation 24/7. The public is requested to take precautionary measures during the rainy season. Avoid unnecessary travel in bad weather. Avoid touching electric wires and poles. In case of emergency, call PDMA helpline 1129.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

monsoon rains floods PDMA water flow in rivers Floods in Pakistan Rivers in Pakistan glacier melting

Comments

200 characters

Water flow in rivers increasing

Strong start at PSX amid COAS assurance, KSE-100 up nearly 700 points

Sections pertaining to arrest, detention be held in abeyance: APTMA says salutes COAS for his support

Pakistan, Afghanistan all set to sign PTA

Oil rises on Japan trade deal and stronger demand indicated by US inventories

Trump envoy Witkoff to travel to Europe and discuss Gaza, US official says

Revised business plan: PIA buyer required to invest Rs70bn in 5 years: PC

Chinese nationals: PM announces series of security steps

Denmark to launch 3-year SSC programme with Pak power sector

SECP grants first-ever digital-only non-life insurance licence

Flash floods: 23 more deaths

Read more stories