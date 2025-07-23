Water flow in rivers increasing

LAHORE: Water flow in rivers is increasing due to monsoon rains and glacier melting. There is low-level flooding in the Indus River at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma and Taunsa. Water flow in the Ravi, Jhelum and Sutlej rivers is at normal level. Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that there is low-level flooding in the Chenab River at Khanki.

The inflow of water at Khanki is 120,000 while the outflow is 116,000 cusecs. The water flow in the Chenab River at Marala, Qadirabad and Trimon is normal. The inflow of water at Kalabagh is 332,000 while the outflow is 324,000 cusecs. The inflow of water at Taunsa is 363,000 while the outflow is 357,000 cusecs.

The water flow at Tarbela is 350,000 cusecs. The water inflow at Chashma is 340,000 and the outflow is 320,000. There is a risk of flooding in major rivers and their adjacent streams of Punjab from July 22 to 24.

The water flow in Dera Ghazi Khan rivers and canals is normal. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia has issued instructions to the administration of the concerned districts to remain alert.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that in view of the possible flood threat, arrangements are complete in vulnerable districts. The water level in Mangla Dam is 50 percent, in Tarbela it is 79 percent. The water level in Indian dams on Sutlej, Beas and Ravi is up to 36 percent.

PDMA Control Room and District Emergency Operation Centres are monitoring the situation 24/7. The public is requested to take precautionary measures during the rainy season. Avoid unnecessary travel in bad weather. Avoid touching electric wires and poles. In case of emergency, call PDMA helpline 1129.

