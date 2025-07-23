BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-23

WASA, PHA create joint strategy for drainage

Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2025 06:02am

LAHORE: The Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Lahore and the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore have created a joint strategy for improving the city’s drainage system and enhancing urban amenities.

In this connection, WASA Lahore MD Ghufran Ahmed chaired a meeting on Tuesday which focused on the coordinated and systematic approach to lowering green belts throughout the city. The WASA directors and executives took part in the meeting through video link.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that the height of the green belts was hindering effective water drainage during rainfall in certain areas; to ensure timely relief for citizens, it was essential to remove these barriers.

On this occasion, the WASA MD directed all the directors to immediately collaborate with the PHA Lahore to identify green belts in their respective areas that could be lowered to improve drainage of rainwater. “The teams from the WASA and the PHA were expected to work closely together, ensuring full coordination throughout the process. Any form of negligence or oversight will not be tolerated,” he added.

He also commended the joint efforts of the WASA and the PHA in improving urban facilities, establishing an effective drainage system, and maintaining ecological balance in the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

