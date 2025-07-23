UAE envoy meets Aseefa Bhutto Zardari

KARACHI: Her Excellency Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, First Lady of Pakistan, today received His Excellency Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan, during a meeting held at Bilawal House.

The meeting was also attended by His Excellency Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi, Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Karachi; Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Provincial Minister for Sindh; and Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Mayor of Karachi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates were discussed, with a focus on strengthening bilateral ties, promoting cultural and economic cooperation, and exploring avenues for social development and public welfare initiatives.

First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari appreciated the longstanding and brotherly relations between the two countries and acknowledged the UAE’s continued support for development and humanitarian efforts in Pakistan.

The visiting dignitaries reiterated the UAE’s commitment to enhancing collaboration with Pakistan in diverse fields and expressed appreciation for the warm welcome and the opportunity to exchange views on shared priorities.