Gilgit, Hunza, and Skardu: TDAP organises exporters training programme

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) successfully conducted three impactful sessions of the National Exporters Training Programme (NETP) in Gilgit, Hunza, and Skardu from 16th to 19th July 2025.

The programme aimed to equip potential exporters from the Northern Areas with the essential knowledge, skills, and tools required to effectively access international markets.

Organized in collaboration with the Gilgit Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gilgit Women Chamber of Commerce, and the Karakoram Area Development Organization (KADO), the training sessions brought together over 100 participants, including artisans, women entrepreneurs, and manufacturers.

The events commenced with welcome remarks by Ashfaq Ahmed, Vice President FPCCI, and Abbas Ali, CEO KADO, who appreciated TDAP’s initiative and emphasized the need for inclusive trade development in the region.

Nazir Ali, Deputy Director/In-Charge TDAP GB, outlined TDAP’s initiatives for product development, market access, and institutional support for exporters. Ms Khushnoor Deedar, Founding Presindent Women CCI Gilgit also participated in the session.

