Free solar electricity to be provided to poor families: Sindh govt increases loan limit for skilled women: Nasir

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced significant initiatives aimed at empowering skilled women and accelerating rural development across the province.

Sindh’s Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, stated that the loan limit for skilled women has been increased to Rs 1.5 million, while free solar electricity will be provided to poor families in rural areas. Other consumers will be charged only Rs 10 per unit.

He made these remarks while addressing an event organized by the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) at the Arts Council Karachi. The event was attended by SRSO Chairperson Naheed Shah, Chairman of the Planning & Development Board Najam ul Hassan Shah, Arts Council President Ahmed Shah, Member Provincial Assembly Siraj Qasim, CEO Muhammad Danial Kalhoro, and several other notable personalities from various sectors.

Nasir Hussain Shah stated that the current SRSO program for skilled women is operational in 17 districts of Sindh, but as per the special directive of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the program will be expanded to all districts of the province. This will enable rural women and youth across Sindh to become self-reliant and economically stable.

He emphasized that the Sindh government’s vision is clear: to empower citizens, eradicate poverty, and create local employment opportunities. This vision, he added, is being practically implemented under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The Minister further shared that mini-grid stations will be established in villages to ensure affordable and uninterrupted electricity supply, which will not only help address the energy crisis but also contribute significantly to the promotion of environmentally friendly energy solutions.

Commending the efforts of the Sindh Rural Support Organization, Nasir Hussain Shah said that the organization is not only generating employment but also playing a pivotal role in training, skill development, and promoting self-reliance among rural women, youth, and local communities.

He affirmed that the Sindh government highly values the services of SRSO and will continue to extend full support to its initiatives. He concluded by saying that the government is committed to accelerating development in underprivileged areas, with the dual aim of improving quality of life and enabling local communities to become self-sufficient through their own resources.

