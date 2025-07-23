Sajid Khan ruled out of England tour

LAHORE: Test off-spinner Sajid Khan has been ruled out of the Shaheens’ tour of England after suffering a fracture to his right thumb during a training session at the Tonbridge School Ground in Kent.

Pakistan Shaheens are set to take on the Professional County Club Select XI in the opening match of the three one-day matches, scheduled at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham.

A PCB spokesman said that Sajid will return to Pakistan on the first available flight and will undergo further treatment at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. The team management has not requested Sajid’s replacement.

