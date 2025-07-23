BML 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
Road and footpath cutting banned

Recorder Report Published 23 Jul, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has under Section 144 Cr. PC imposed complete ban for a period of two (02) months w.e.f. 21.07.2025 to 20.09.2025 on all road and footpath cutting/ digging activities by utility service providers/ individuals/ under any project, except where the permissions have been granted in compliance with the guidelines/ SOPs issued by the Local Government & HTP Department, Government of Sindh.

The Station House Officers (SHOs) of concerned Police Stations are authorized to register complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing against the violation of Section 144 Cr. PC.

