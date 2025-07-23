K-IV project: Murad directs accelerated work on all lots

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over a meeting on the K-IV augmentation project, insisted that the work on all lots must be speeded up with high quality, particularly on Lots 1 and 2 in September.

The meeting was attended by Minister Local Govt Saeed Ghani (on video link), Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, PSCM Agha Wasif, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary Local Govt Waseem Shamshad, PD K-IV Usman Moazzam and others.

The K-IV project has been started with the support of the World Bank.

During the briefing, the CM was told Key highlights from the meeting include the transmission of water from Reservoir One to the Y junction as part of Lot One. Lot Two will establish a water line from Reservoir Two to Sir Syed University, while Lot Three will lay a water line from Sir Syed University to Gul Bai.

Additionally, Lot Four will create a water transmission system from Reservoir Three to Banaras. The K-IV and BRT projects will share a 2.7-kilometre common corridor, featuring water pipelines that measure 96 and 72 inches in diameter.

The 96-inch water line will be located near Aziz Bhatti Park and Urdu College, and the 72-inch line will also be established in the area. Notably, the work on the common corridor for K-IV and BRT has already been awarded, with plans to commence in September.

The Chief Minister instructed the acceleration of work on the K-IV Augmentation and directed the Chairman of Planning and Development to ensure progress.

Furthermore, Murad Ali Shah emphasised the importance of the K-IV Augmentation project. He insisted that the work on all lots must be of high quality, urging Mayor Karachi to pay close attention to the project’s standards.

