BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
BOP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 83.53 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.74%)
DCL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FFL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 147.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
MLCF 83.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
NBP 123.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
PIAHCLA 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
PIBTL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.77 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.23%)
PREMA 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
PRL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
PTC 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.88%)
SNGP 117.00 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.78%)
SSGC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
TREET 23.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,354 Decreased By -0.5 (-0%)
BR30 39,828 Increased By 21 (0.05%)
KSE100 139,615 Increased By 195.8 (0.14%)
KSE30 42,684 Increased By 30.8 (0.07%)
LHC reserves verdict on PBC-related plea

Published July 23, 2025 Updated July 23, 2025 07:59am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the maintainability of a petition challenging the proposed new eligibility criteria for candidates contesting the elections of Punjab Bar Council (PBC).

The petitioner was filed by candidates in the PBC elections, Fahad Ikram Bhatti and Imran Fazal, against the proposed amendment to the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Act 1973.

Earlier, the court noted that no formal amendment had yet been made to the law and the bill had not been approved by the parliament. The court asked the petitioners how the petition could be considered maintainable in the absence of an enacted amendment. The petitioners' counsel asked the court to at least seek a report from the government on the matter. The court reserved its verdict on the maintainability of the petition.

A Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice recently approved significant amendments to the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, including a candidate’s eligibility requirement of enrollment as a high court advocate from five to 10 years besides the condition of having handled at least 30 individual cases.

