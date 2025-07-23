LHC reserves verdict on PBC-related plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the maintainability of a petition challenging the proposed new eligibility criteria for candidates contesting the elections of Punjab Bar Council (PBC).

The petitioner was filed by candidates in the PBC elections, Fahad Ikram Bhatti and Imran Fazal, against the proposed amendment to the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Act 1973.

Earlier, the court noted that no formal amendment had yet been made to the law and the bill had not been approved by the parliament. The court asked the petitioners how the petition could be considered maintainable in the absence of an enacted amendment. The petitioners' counsel asked the court to at least seek a report from the government on the matter. The court reserved its verdict on the maintainability of the petition.

A Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice recently approved significant amendments to the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, including a candidate’s eligibility requirement of enrollment as a high court advocate from five to 10 years besides the condition of having handled at least 30 individual cases.

