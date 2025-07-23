LHC dismisses acquittal pleas of Fawad

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday dismissed acquittal applications of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in four May 9 incidents in Faisalabad and advised him to approach the concerned trial court.

The court observed that this court cannot decide on the acquittal applications directly.

Earlier, the court addressing the petitioner’s counsel said, “You should go to the trial court and apply for acquittal there.

If the witnesses are in your favour, then why were you worried, the court added.

Fawad Chaudhry had filed the applications seeking acquittal in four separate cases linked to the violent protests and attacks on state installations that occurred following the arrest of PTI former chairman Imran Khan.

